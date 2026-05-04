Casting News: Mormon Wives Star Exits, Stranger Things Alum's Hulu Pilot, And More
One star of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" is done keeping secrets.
Whitney Leavitt, who has appeared on the hit Hulu reality show for all four seasons, is leaving the cast, Deadline reports. Leavitt also announced the news herself at her final performance of the Broadway musical "Chicago" on Sunday.
Leavitt was one of the main cast members when "Mormon Wives" debuted on Hulu in September 2024, following a close-knit group of young Utah mothers who became a sensation on TikTok with their #MomTok dance videos. Leavitt was a lightning rod for controversy during her time on the show, getting into numerous feuds with her fellow #MomTok-ers and eventually finding herself exiled from the group.
Leavitt has capitalized on the success of "Mormon Wives," competing last season on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" and making it all the way to the penultimate episode with pro partner Mark Ballas. In addition to her recent Broadway stint in "Chicago," Leavitt is set to star in a holiday-themed romantic comedy, "All for Love." Meanwhile, "Mormon Wives" is slated to resumed filming Season 5 after taking a pause to address domestic violence allegations against cast member Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota.
In other casting news...
* Cara Buono ("Stranger Things") has joined Kevin Bacon in the cast of the Hulu drama pilot "Southern Bastards," according to Variety. Her character details are being kept under wraps.
* Comedian Whitney Cummings will host the Fox reality show "Marriage Market," set to debut next season, the network has revealed. The series finds "real singles ready for marriage" who "relinquish total control of their love lives to their closest family members, who marry them off at a market like no other!"
* The Prime Video thriller "Bishop," starring Joel Kinnaman and John Malkovich, has added John Larroquette ("Night Court") to its cast as a billionaire businessman, Deadline reports. Also joining the cast: Ulrich Thomsen ("The Blacklist"), Erik Svedberg-Zelman ("Paradise"), and Rob Yang ("Succession").
* "Days of Our Lives" has cast Jacob Martinez to play Javi on the NBC daytime soap, according to Deadline, replacing Al Calderon. Martinez will make his "Days" debut on June 30.
* Prime Video's YA book adaptation "Off Campus" has added Phillipa Soo ("Doctor Odyssey") and India Fowler ("The Agency") to its Season 2 cast, per Deadline. Fowler will play Grace Ivers, a new love interest for John Logan, while Soo will play Scarlett, the guest director of a college play.