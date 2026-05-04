Casting News: Mormon Wives Star Exits, Stranger Things Alum's Hulu Pilot, And More

One star of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" is done keeping secrets.

Whitney Leavitt, who has appeared on the hit Hulu reality show for all four seasons, is leaving the cast, Deadline reports. Leavitt also announced the news herself at her final performance of the Broadway musical "Chicago" on Sunday.

Leavitt was one of the main cast members when "Mormon Wives" debuted on Hulu in September 2024, following a close-knit group of young Utah mothers who became a sensation on TikTok with their #MomTok dance videos. Leavitt was a lightning rod for controversy during her time on the show, getting into numerous feuds with her fellow #MomTok-ers and eventually finding herself exiled from the group.

Leavitt has capitalized on the success of "Mormon Wives," competing last season on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" and making it all the way to the penultimate episode with pro partner Mark Ballas. In addition to her recent Broadway stint in "Chicago," Leavitt is set to star in a holiday-themed romantic comedy, "All for Love." Meanwhile, "Mormon Wives" is slated to resumed filming Season 5 after taking a pause to address domestic violence allegations against cast member Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota.