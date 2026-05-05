American Idol's Top 3 Revealed — Are The Right Singers Going To The Season 24 Finale?

Paula Abdul reclaimed her seat at the judges' panel on May 4 for a special throwback edition of "American Idol," which also revealed which three singers will be competing in next week's Season 24 finale.

Abdul's fellow OG judge Randy Jackson returned to mentor this week's Top 5 — Keyla Richardson, Chris Tungseth, Braden Rumfelt, Hannah Harper, and Jordan McCullough — each of whom took the stage for two performances. One of those was a "Class of 2006" celebration, giving us duets between the current Top 5 and several Season 5 finalists, including Paris Bennett, Bucky Covington, Kellie Pickler, Elliott Yamin, and winner Taylor Hicks. (Soul Patrol, rise up!)

This week's "Idol" also doubled as a "Dancing With the Stars" crossover, with four of the show's pros — Rylee Arnold, Witney Carson, Jan Ravnik, and Gleb Savchenko — moving and shaking alongside the Top 5 as they performed for America's votes. And if that backstage meeting goes as well as Hicks hopes, he may be joining them next season!

Read on for a breakdown of the results from Monday's "Idol," including which trio is moving on to next week's finale — and which two have reached the end of the road. When you're finished, vote for your winner of choice in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on all things Season 24.