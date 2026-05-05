Netflix's One Piece Anime Remake Debuts First Poster, Premiere Month Confirmed
More "One Piece" is coming to Netflix: The streaming behemoth has announced that "The One Piece," a new anime series that adapts the original manga from the beginning of the East Blue saga, will premiere in February 2027.
Per Netflix, the first season will span seven episodes (a roughly 300-minute runtime) and cover approximately the first 50 chapters, "leading up to Luffy's encounter with Sanji, the sous chef of the floating restaurant Baratie."
Additionally, the streamer has revealed concept art for "The One Piece" set inside Windmill Village. The scene shows Monkey D. Luffy at PARTYS BAR alongside Red-Hair Pirates captain Shanks, first mate Benn Beckman, and bar owner Makino.
"Rendered with a warm and gentle touch, the visual shows Shanks smiling at Luffy's boundless energy, while Makino's expression and the cozy atmosphere of the bar hint at the unexpected kindness of the Red-Hair Pirates, despite their fearsome reputation," says Netflix. "It is a snapshot of a precious moment in Windmill Village — the place where Luffy's great adventure begins."
Live-Action One Piece Is Returning for Season 3
As previously reported, Season 3 of Netflix's live-action "One Piece" adaptation — which is officially titled "One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta" — will be released in 2027. According to the official logline, "War is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi's homeland. A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves."
The logline continues: "In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi's kingdom before it crumbles into the sand. Fans can look forward to formidable new enemies and brand-new worlds where the stakes have never been higher."