Netflix's One Piece Anime Remake Debuts First Poster, Premiere Month Confirmed

More "One Piece" is coming to Netflix: The streaming behemoth has announced that "The One Piece," a new anime series that adapts the original manga from the beginning of the East Blue saga, will premiere in February 2027.

Per Netflix, the first season will span seven episodes (a roughly 300-minute runtime) and cover approximately the first 50 chapters, "leading up to Luffy's encounter with Sanji, the sous chef of the floating restaurant Baratie."

Additionally, the streamer has revealed concept art for "The One Piece" set inside Windmill Village. The scene shows Monkey D. Luffy at PARTYS BAR alongside Red-Hair Pirates captain Shanks, first mate Benn Beckman, and bar owner Makino.

"Rendered with a warm and gentle touch, the visual shows Shanks smiling at Luffy's boundless energy, while Makino's expression and the cozy atmosphere of the bar hint at the unexpected kindness of the Red-Hair Pirates, despite their fearsome reputation," says Netflix. "It is a snapshot of a precious moment in Windmill Village — the place where Luffy's great adventure begins."