One Piece Season 3 Title Revealed Ahead Of 2027 Release On Netflix
The third season of Netflix's live-action "One Piece" adaptation will premiere in 2027, the streamer announced Tuesday, sweetening the pot by revealing that Season 3 will officially be titled "One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta."
Per Netflix's official logline for Season 3, "war is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi's homeland. A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves."
The logline continues: "In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi's kingdom before it crumbles into the sand. Fans can look forward to formidable new enemies and brand-new worlds where the stakes have never been higher."
"The Alabasta saga is one of the best-loved stories in all of 'One Piece' — and one of our personal favorite arcs — so it's a huge honor to bring it to life," co-showrunners Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes said in a statement. "Season 3 builds on everything we've done before to tell a war story that's epic and emotional, spectacular and surprising. We can't wait for fans to join us in Alabasta, where the stakes are high... and the ducks are big."
Netflix reveals first look at new anime series The One Piece
In addition to Season 3 of the live-action adaptation, Netflix is also giving fans a new anime series to watch titled "The One Piece." Described as a "reimagining of the iconic East Blue saga," the new show "provides a fresh yet familiar lens on Oda's rich world-building," according to the streamer, which adds, "the series utilizes cutting-edge visual technology to bring the legendary start of Luffy's quest to a new generation."
Get a first look at "The One Piece" — now in production from WIT Studio, Shueisha, Toei Animation, and Fuji Television Network — in the photo above. A release date is not yet known.
Additionally, Netflix is teaming up with LEGO Group, Shueisha, and Atomic for "LEGO One Piece," a two-part event dropping on September 29. According to the streamer, the animated special "retells the epic events of the first two seasons of the live action 'One Piece' in a way only the LEGO Group can —jam-packed with comedy, high-stakes thrills, and brick-built action that is the perfect entryway for new recruits and an exciting new perspective for veteran pirates."
Get a first look at "LEGO One Piece" below: