One Piece Season 3 Title Revealed Ahead Of 2027 Release On Netflix

The third season of Netflix's live-action "One Piece" adaptation will premiere in 2027, the streamer announced Tuesday, sweetening the pot by revealing that Season 3 will officially be titled "One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta."

Per Netflix's official logline for Season 3, "war is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi's homeland. A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves."

The logline continues: "In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi's kingdom before it crumbles into the sand. Fans can look forward to formidable new enemies and brand-new worlds where the stakes have never been higher."

"The Alabasta saga is one of the best-loved stories in all of 'One Piece' — and one of our personal favorite arcs — so it's a huge honor to bring it to life," co-showrunners Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes said in a statement. "Season 3 builds on everything we've done before to tell a war story that's epic and emotional, spectacular and surprising. We can't wait for fans to join us in Alabasta, where the stakes are high... and the ducks are big."