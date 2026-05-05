Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Nicholas Brendon's Cause Of Death Revealed
Nicholas Brendon's cause of death has officially been revealed.
The late star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" fame died from complications related to cardiovascular disease, according to TMZ. The report also states that his death has been ruled natural.
Brendon, who played Xander on the hit WB series, died at the age of 54 in March.
"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon," his family shared at the time. "Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."
Brendon played Xander on Buffy the Vampire Slayer for seven seasons
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" debuted on The WB in March of 1997. Brendon's character Xander was a member of the show's "Scooby Gang," which included Sarah Michelle Gellar's slayer Buffy and Alyson Hannigan's witch Willow. While Xander had no supernatural abilities himself, he served as comic relief in the form of his many sarcastic one-liners. The actor appeared in all but one episode of the show's seven-season run, which wrapped up on UPN in 2003.
Brendon followed up his "Buffy" run by co-starring with Bradley Cooper in the short-lived Fox series "Kitchen Confidential." He also recurred as FBI analyst Kevin Lynch on the CBS procedural "Criminal Minds." His other TV credits include "Private Practice" and "Without a Trace."
Brendon also faced a number of legal issues throughout his adult life, including multiple arrests for trashing hotel rooms and resisting arrest. He appeared on the "Dr. Phil" show in 2015 to address his alcoholism, but he was arrested again several times after that and accused of attacking several girlfriends.