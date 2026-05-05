Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Nicholas Brendon's Cause Of Death Revealed

Nicholas Brendon's cause of death has officially been revealed.

The late star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" fame died from complications related to cardiovascular disease, according to TMZ. The report also states that his death has been ruled natural.

Brendon, who played Xander on the hit WB series, died at the age of 54 in March.

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon," his family shared at the time. "Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."