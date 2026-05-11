Baywatch Star Gena Lee Nolin's Overlooked Superhero Series Is Streaming For Free

Gena Lee Nolin made her name as an actress in the mid-1990s, when she was cast as lifeguard Neely Capshaw on "Baywatch." The role saw her donning one of the series' iconic red swimsuits and joining the regular cast for three seasons between 1995 and 1998, as well as the 2003 TV movie, "Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding." After concluding her time on the TV series, Nolin moved from "Baywatch" to something more supernatural. At the turn of the millennium, she went on to lead a TV comic book adaptation, taking on the role of a lesser-known superhero.

"Sheena" aired in syndication from 2000 to 2002. The series is now available to stream for free on Tubi, where viewers can find both seasons of the short-lived superhero show. Nolin starred as Sheena, Queen of the Jungle, a Tarzan-like jungle heroine. Orphaned in the jungle when her archaeologist parents died, the series' version of Sheena was taken in by a shamaness who taught her the power to shapeshift. This superpower was a new addition to the character for the TV series — Sheena could transform into any animal with which she made direct eye contact. She could also turn into a mythical beast called the Darak'na, a fear-inspiring killer creature with claws and a shadowy appearance.

The series partnered Nolin's Sheena with John Allen Nelson's Matt Cutter. Cutter had a colorful career history, as a football player turned CIA mercenary turned safari business owner. He became Sheena's ally in protecting the jungle.