Dutton Ranch Trailer: Beth And Rip Wage A New War In Texas-Set Yellowstone Spin-Off

"Peace will have to wait" in the full trailer for "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch," which finds Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) waging war against a new family of Texan ranchers.

"As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together — far from the ghosts of 'Yellowstone' — they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire," reads the new series' official logline. "In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul."

In addition to Reilly and Hauser, "Dutton Ranch" also stars Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ed Harris, and Annette Bening.

"Dutton Ranch" premieres with its first two episodes on Friday, May 15, dropping once weekly thereafter. In addition to streaming on Paramount+, new episodes will air Fridays at 8/7c on Paramount Network.

Creator Chad Feehan serves as showrunner of "Dutton Ranch," executive-producing alongside Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, David C. Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Hauser, Reilly, and Keith Cox.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for an extended first look at "Dutton Ranch," then scroll down for more first-look photos from the spin-off. When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts. Will you be watching?