The Bear Drops Surprise Prequel Episode With Ebon Moss-Bachrach And Jon Bernthal

If you're tired of waiting for another serving of "The Bear," Hulu has a little something to satisfy your palate.

The streamer has dropped a surprise prequel episode of the Emmy-winning culinary dramedy, entitled "Gary," with Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal reprising their "Bear" roles as Richie and Mikey. "Gary" — an hour-long standalone episode now streaming on Hulu — "takes place a few years before the opening of The Bear and follows Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich and Michael 'Mikey' Berzatto on a work trip to Gary, Indiana," per the official synopsis.

Moss-Bachrach and Bernthal wrote "Gary" together, with "The Bear" creator Christopher Storer serving as director. "We are so excited to finally share this little adventure with Richie and Mikey," Moss-Bachrach posted on Instagram. "Making this was a dream come true. Thanks to the beautiful people of Gary, Indiana and as always Chicago, Illinois."

"The Bear" is set to return for Season 5 this summer on Hulu, with persistent buzz that this could be the show's final season. Excited to dive into a Richie-and-Mikey standalone adventure? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the surprise drop.