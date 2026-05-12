HBO's Second-Longest Running Drama After Game Of Thrones Deserves More Respect

For a network known for "serious" adult-oriented drama, HBO does okay with dragons, zombies, and vampires.

The sensual, violent vampire show "True Blood" – the second longest-running HBO drama behind "Game of Thrones" — aired seven seasons from 2008 to 2014. Chronicling the lives of telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), centuries-old vampire Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), and other supernatural characters in rural Louisiana, "True Blood" was a massive hit. According to Variety, "True Blood" became HBO's most viewed show at the time since "The Sopranos," tallying more than 5 million viewers in its Season 2 premiere.

"True Blood" initially received positive reviews, averaging a 79% Rotten Tomatoes score through its first five seasons before falling to a 44% critics' rating in Seasons 6 and 7. Critics praised Season 2 for its thrilling, binge-worthy narrative and compelling supporting characters. Season 3 attracted even more acclaim for its fun campiness and captivating emotional core. But much like "Game of Thrones," which plummeted to a 55% Rotten Tomatoes approval figure in Season 8 after scoring over 90% in every preceding season, "True Blood" failed to stick the landing in the minds of some TV critics.