HBO's Second-Longest Running Drama After Game Of Thrones Deserves More Respect
For a network known for "serious" adult-oriented drama, HBO does okay with dragons, zombies, and vampires.
The sensual, violent vampire show "True Blood" – the second longest-running HBO drama behind "Game of Thrones" — aired seven seasons from 2008 to 2014. Chronicling the lives of telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), centuries-old vampire Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), and other supernatural characters in rural Louisiana, "True Blood" was a massive hit. According to Variety, "True Blood" became HBO's most viewed show at the time since "The Sopranos," tallying more than 5 million viewers in its Season 2 premiere.
"True Blood" initially received positive reviews, averaging a 79% Rotten Tomatoes score through its first five seasons before falling to a 44% critics' rating in Seasons 6 and 7. Critics praised Season 2 for its thrilling, binge-worthy narrative and compelling supporting characters. Season 3 attracted even more acclaim for its fun campiness and captivating emotional core. But much like "Game of Thrones," which plummeted to a 55% Rotten Tomatoes approval figure in Season 8 after scoring over 90% in every preceding season, "True Blood" failed to stick the landing in the minds of some TV critics.
True Blood remains a memorable vampire TV show
Although never achieving the astronomic popularity of "Game of Thrones," creator Alan Ball's "True Blood" had a noteworthy impact. A 2009 Emmy winner for outstanding cast in a drama series, "True Blood" also helped boost the careers of numerous high-profile actors. In addition to Oscar winner and "X-Men" movie star Anna Paquin, the cast of "True Blood" featured Alexander Skarsgård, Lizzy Caplan, Jurnee Smollett, and Joe Manganiello before they rose to prominence. Among the other now-famous faces appearing in the show are "Daredevil" star Deborah Ann Woll, "Westworld" actress Evan Rachel Wood, and "Pluribus" star Karolina Wydra.
"True Blood" is currently available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.