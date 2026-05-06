Did NCIS Just Summon Gibbs (!) To Help Avenge Vance's Death?

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Tuesday's "NCIS."

The "NCIS" team suffered a terrible loss earlier this season with the death of Director Leon Vance — but an old friend may have helped them get a little bit of payback.

Tuesday's episode of the CBS procedural revolved around Wayne Rogers, the CID director whose nefarious arms-trafficking scheme led to Vance's death. Rogers was facing serious jail time for his crimes, but he looked to cop a plea to save his skin, which infuriated Parker and the team. (Parker even punched out a federal prosecutor over it.) After a few false leads and gunfights, Rogers indeed reached an immunity deal that would whisk him away to safety in witness protection, and he gloated as Parker vowed to "stop you any way I can."

It looked like the bad guy would get away with it... until the team learned that Rogers was shot and killed while being transferred to witness protection. The shooter was an eagle-eyed sniper stationed more than 4,500 feet away. "There are not a lot of snipers who could make a shot from that distance," Jimmy pointed out as the team shot each other knowing looks. Hmmm.

Then when Parker shared a final scene with his sister Harriet, he seemed unusually upbeat. Harriet thought he may have pulled the trigger, but Parker admitted that "I don't know the first thing about sniper rifles." He does know about cars, though, and Harriet informs him that Rogers' car broke down after the alternator was disconnected. Parker played dumb... while offering Harriet some home-cooked salmon, "fresh from Alaska."

So let's connect the dots here: A world-class sniper + fresh salmon from Alaska = Leroy "Jethro" Gibbs pulled the trigger?!