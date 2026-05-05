Casting News: The Night Agent Adds The Office Alum, Larry The Cable Guy's New Show, And More

A veteran of "The Office" is clocking into "The Night Agent."

David Denman, best known to TV fans as oafish warehouse worker Roy on "The Office," has joined the cast of the Netflix spy thriller for its fourth and final season, Deadline reports. He'll be a series regular as Ford, a veteran CIA agent and former head of a Joint Terrorism Task Force. In addition to "The Office," Denman's other TV credits include "Peacemaker," "Bosch: Legacy," and "Mare of Easttown."

Also joining the "Night Agent" cast for Season 4: Abigail Breslin ("Scream Queens"), who'll play Cahlin, a young FBI agent working on an investigation into Night Action; and Annabeth Gish ("Chicago Fire") as Holland, an FBI agent who joins the DOJ investigation into Peter Sutherland.

"The Night Agent" stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who gets thrown into a dangerous world of international intrigue. Earlier this week, Netflix revealed that the upcoming Season 4 would be the show's last.