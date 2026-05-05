Casting News: The Night Agent Adds The Office Alum, Larry The Cable Guy's New Show, And More
A veteran of "The Office" is clocking into "The Night Agent."
David Denman, best known to TV fans as oafish warehouse worker Roy on "The Office," has joined the cast of the Netflix spy thriller for its fourth and final season, Deadline reports. He'll be a series regular as Ford, a veteran CIA agent and former head of a Joint Terrorism Task Force. In addition to "The Office," Denman's other TV credits include "Peacemaker," "Bosch: Legacy," and "Mare of Easttown."
Also joining the "Night Agent" cast for Season 4: Abigail Breslin ("Scream Queens"), who'll play Cahlin, a young FBI agent working on an investigation into Night Action; and Annabeth Gish ("Chicago Fire") as Holland, an FBI agent who joins the DOJ investigation into Peter Sutherland.
"The Night Agent" stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who gets thrown into a dangerous world of international intrigue. Earlier this week, Netflix revealed that the upcoming Season 4 would be the show's last.
In other casting news...
* Comedian Larry the Cable Guy will host "American Mayhem," a new comedy clip show coming to syndication this fall. The series "celebrates the wildest, funniest, and most outrageous moments caught on camera across the U.S., all brought to life by the beloved funnyman whose unmistakable voice and humor have made him a household name."
* Rita Wilson ("The Last Thing He Told Me") has joined Ray Romano, Joshua Jackson, and Kaley Cuoco in the HBO Max drama pilot "How to Survive Without Me," according to Variety. She'll play Beverly, "a prolific writer-director and a matriarch who sees her family as her greatest accomplishment."
* AMC's "Dark Winds" has added John Patrick Jordan ("Landman") to its Season 5 cast in a key recurring role, per Deadline. He'll play Dale Hicks, an FBI agent newly stationed at the Sheriff's department alongside Zahn McClarnon's Joe Leaphorn.
* Fox's upcoming drama series "The Interrogator," starring Stephen Fry, has added two series regulars to its cast, Deadline reports: Jessica Sula ("Scream: The TV Series") and Maria Zhang ("The Rookie").