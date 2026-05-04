The Night Agent To End With Season 4 At Netflix

Peter Sutherland's next mission will also be his last.

Netflix announced Monday that "The Night Agent" will end with its previously greenlit fourth season, which has officially started production in Los Angeles.

"Ever since the initial success of 'The Night Agent,' I've been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland's journey," series creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan said in a statement. "I'm so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on 'The Night Agent' and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget."