The Night Agent To End With Season 4 At Netflix
Peter Sutherland's next mission will also be his last.
Netflix announced Monday that "The Night Agent" will end with its previously greenlit fourth season, which has officially started production in Los Angeles.
"Ever since the initial success of 'The Night Agent,' I've been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland's journey," series creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan said in a statement. "I'm so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on 'The Night Agent' and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget."
More about The Night Agent
Based on Matthew Quirk's novel of the same name, "The Night Agent" stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who is tasked with sniffing out a mole in the United States government, plunging him into a complex conspiracy.
The political thriller's third season landed on Netflix in February; two weeks later, it was renewed for a fourth (and now final) season. A premiere timetable for Season 4 has not been revealed.
"The Night Agent" also stars Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington, Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe, Albert Jones as Aiden Mosley, Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver, and Ward Horton as President Richard Hagan. Season 4 additions, meanwhile, include Titus Welliver ("Bosch"), Li Jun Li ("Sinners"), Trevante Rhodes ("Moonlight"), and Elizabeth Lail ("YOU").
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