It's Official: The Bear To End With Season 5 — Get Hulu Release Date For Final 8 Episodes
"The Bear" is officially heading for its final service: FX has confirmed that the acclaimed Hulu dramedy will end with Season 5, which will consist of eight episodes and premiere Thursday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Hulu.
The announcement comes just 24 hours after the surprise release of "Gary," a standalone prequel episode co-written by and starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal. The hour-long flashback — now streaming on Hulu — ends with a shocking, seemingly present-day twist, as Richie is T-boned in a car accident.
Exactly how "The Bear" Season 5 addresses that cliffhanger remains to be seen. According to the official logline, the farewell run "picks up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Moss-Bachrach), and Natalie (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they'll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant 'perfect' might not be the food, but the people."
Jamie Lee Curtis previously let Slip that The Bear was ending
Jamie Lee Curtis, who won an Emmy for playing Berzatto family matriarch Donna, posted to Instagram on February 17 what sounded like a farewell to her character and the show, implying that "The Bear" would end with Season 5. But when reached by TVLine, producers FX had no comment
"FINISHED STRONG!" Curtis wrote at the time. "Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with. Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear," she concluded, adding the handle of co-star Abby Elliott, who plays her daughter Natalie.
A Season 5 trailer has not yet been released. In the meantime, check out the key art for the final run below, then leave a comment and let us know if you're ready to say goodbye to "The Bear."