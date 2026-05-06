It's Official: The Bear To End With Season 5 — Get Hulu Release Date For Final 8 Episodes

"The Bear" is officially heading for its final service: FX has confirmed that the acclaimed Hulu dramedy will end with Season 5, which will consist of eight episodes and premiere Thursday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Hulu.

The announcement comes just 24 hours after the surprise release of "Gary," a standalone prequel episode co-written by and starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal. The hour-long flashback — now streaming on Hulu — ends with a shocking, seemingly present-day twist, as Richie is T-boned in a car accident.

Exactly how "The Bear" Season 5 addresses that cliffhanger remains to be seen. According to the official logline, the farewell run "picks up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Moss-Bachrach), and Natalie (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they'll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant 'perfect' might not be the food, but the people."