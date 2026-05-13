Jim Parsons Had Two Theories About Why The Big Bang Theory Was Such A Massive Success

Sheldon Cooper makes plenty of scientific hypotheses on "The Big Bang Theory," and Jim Parsons has had his own theories regarding why the beloved sitcom was so successful. Speaking to Vulture in 2014, Parsons suggested that two factors led to the show's high ratings, starting with the main characters staying true to themselves. "There's not anything to keep up with," he said. "You don't go, 'I didn't see the first three seasons, and now they're off with prostitutes, and they no longer work in the Mafia, and I don't understand what happened.'"

"The Big Bang Theory" sees the main characters evolve in many ways — Sheldon even has coitus eventually — but they don't stop being nerds. Viewers don't have to watch all episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" to stay up to speed, allowing them to dive in and out as they please.

The second reason is even simpler — the show is pretty to look at. In fact, Parsons believes that this factor explains why the hit CBS series is popular in non-English-speaking territories. "What confused me was — does our show subtitle well?" Parsons described. "Especially some of the s**t a couple of us say, as far as the science jargon goes. So I thought, 'Maybe it's just literally fun to look at.'"