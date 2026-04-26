25 Best Sitcoms Ever Made, Ranked

The sitcom, or situational comedy, has existed for as long as television itself has existed as a medium. The key characteristics of the genre include an ensemble cast of characters that appear in every episode, a set location in which they all interact with one another, and running jokes that are derived from character personalities and idiosyncrasies. Compared to other TV genres like reality TV, crime procedurals, and sci-fi dramas, sitcoms retain audiences by offering familiarity and comfort as viewers follow characters through everyday life.

However, as time has passed, sitcoms have changed drastically. When you look at the best sitcoms from the '90s, for instance, you'll see primarily shows that were filmed in front of a live studio audience, while nowadays that format is typically only seen in rebooted classics, or the rare attempt from a network to capture an older generation of viewers. Though there are still plenty of sitcoms on TV, even the Emmys overcrowd their categories with comedy series that barely even have jokes in them.

Some current comedy series are still carrying the genre forward, but whether these new shows will stand the test of time and join this list of the best sitcoms ever made, we'll have to wait and see. For now, let's look at the shows we're positive will always be fondly remembered as shows sitcom lovers keep coming back to.