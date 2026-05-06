Elle Woods Says Goodbye To Bel-Air In First Teaser Trailer For Prime Video's Legally Blonde Prequel Series

Oh my God, you guys! Ahead of the show's Wednesday, July 1 premiere, Prime Video has dropped the official teaser trailer for "Elle," giving us our first look at the titular teen before she became "Legally Blonde."

According to the show's official logline, "we meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices. Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other. With each challenge she faces, Elle grows closer to the Elle Woods we know and love today."

"Elle," which has already been renewed for Season 2, stars Lexi Minetree stars as Elle, joined by a slew of new characters: Jacob Moskovitz as Miles, Gabrielle Policano as Liz, Chandler Kinney as Kimberly, Zac Looker as Dustin, and Amy Pietz as Donna. June Diane Raphael also stars as Elle's mother Eva, while Tom Everett Scott plays her father Wyatt.

The first season of "Elle" also features the late James Van Der Beek in a recurring role, marking his final on-screen appearance.

Series creator Laura Kittrell serves as co-showrunner with Caroline Dries, both of whom executive-produce alongside Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Amanda Brown, Marc Platt, and director Jason Moore.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above for your first look at "Elle," then drop a comment with your thoughts: Will you be spending your summer in 1995... Seattle?!