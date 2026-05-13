Romance Novel Cover Model Fabio Starred In A Forgotten '90s Action TV Series
In the early '90s, Fabio Lanzoni — the man whose flowing golden mane and chiseled physique graced over 1,300 romance novel covers — jumped from books to the small screen, making a lucrative career out of cameos in sitcoms, movies, and TV commercials.
But in 1993, a year before he became the face of "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!," the Italian American model tried his hand at syndicated action-adventure via a series called "Acapulco H.E.A.T." (which stood for Hemisphere Emergency Action Team).
The premise of this pop cultural relic sounded like it had all the ingredients of a "Baywatch" spin-off. The show centered on a group of international crime-fighting secret agents based in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The team — who used their good looks as camouflage — operated in plain sight, posing as the staff and models of a high-end beachwear company.
Fabio (credited by first name only) played Claudio Divanti, the suave owner of the hotel that served as the H.E.A.T. team's inconspicuous headquarters.
On Acapulco H.E.A.T., Fabio played a flirtatious hotel owner ... sometimes
During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Fabio spoke highly of the show, comparing it to a 1966 classic.
"This series is a lot like an updated version of 'Mission: Impossible,'" he told the outlet. "And I think it will be a hit with men and women because it includes everything that both sexes want to see: action, adventure, beautiful scenery, romance. It's the ultimate combination."
Chicago Tribune described "Acapulco H.E.A.T." as charming and silly, while noting that Fabio — who was known for having a thick accent — could barely utter a word of clear English.
Despite the good looks of its cast and the sun-drenched visuals of the Mexican coast, the show never went beyond two seasons. While Fabio is credited in 16 episodes of the first season, which ran from 1993 to 1994, only five of those were actual appearances.
After a long hiatus and a significant casting overhaul, the show was recalibrated for a European audience and featured an almost entirely new team with former French spy Nicole Bernard (Lydie Denier) becoming the new leader. Fabio — whose star-power had dimmed by the late '90s — was completely written out of the show.
"Acapulco H.E.A.T." returned for its second season in Europe in 1997, although it wouldn't air in the U.S. until 1998. The show ultimately concluded in 1999 with a total of 48 episodes.