Romance Novel Cover Model Fabio Starred In A Forgotten '90s Action TV Series

In the early '90s, Fabio Lanzoni — the man whose flowing golden mane and chiseled physique graced over 1,300 romance novel covers — jumped from books to the small screen, making a lucrative career out of cameos in sitcoms, movies, and TV commercials.

But in 1993, a year before he became the face of "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!," the Italian American model tried his hand at syndicated action-adventure via a series called "Acapulco H.E.A.T." (which stood for Hemisphere Emergency Action Team).

The premise of this pop cultural relic sounded like it had all the ingredients of a "Baywatch" spin-off. The show centered on a group of international crime-fighting secret agents based in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The team — who used their good looks as camouflage — operated in plain sight, posing as the staff and models of a high-end beachwear company.

Fabio (credited by first name only) played Claudio Divanti, the suave owner of the hotel that served as the H.E.A.T. team's inconspicuous headquarters.