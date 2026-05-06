Harry Potter Series Renewed At HBO Ahead Of December Premiere

Harry Potter's second year at Hogwarts is officially a go.

More than seven months ahead of the "Harry Potter" series' debut this December, HBO has renewed the project for a second season, TVLine has learned. Production will begin this fall on Season 2 (which has yet to officially be titled "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," but will follow the events of the second book in J.K. Rowling's series).

Additionally, the show has added "Succession" vet Jon Brown — currently a writer on Season 1 — as co-showrunner for Season 2 alongside Francesca Gardiner.

"As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish Season 1 by Christmas and to return to production for Season 2 this autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum," Gardiner said in a statement. "I've loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on 'Succession' through to these recent times together on 'Harry Potter.' Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he's also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him."

Added Brown: "I'm incredibly excited to be collaborating with Francesca as co-showrunner. It has been a joy to write on 'Philosopher's Stone' and I'd like to thank Francesca and HBO for putting their faith in me to continue this remarkable journey. Seems you're never too old to get your invitation to Hogwarts."

Season 1 of the series — titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" — is meanwhile set to premiere this Christmas on HBO and HBO Max, which is a change from the initially planned 2027 premiere window. (Watch a teaser trailer here.)