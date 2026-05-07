Criminal Minds: Voit Helps The Team Track A Copycat Killer In Season 19 Trailer

It takes a killer to know a killer, according to the new "Criminal Minds" trailer that just dropped.

Season 19 of the long-running crime procedural, now dubbed "Criminal Minds: Evolution," premieres Thursday, May 28 on Paramount+ with the first two episodes, and the streamer has given us a sneak peek at all the carnage in store with a new trailer.

In the trailer — which you can watch above — the BAU team once again crosses paths with serial killer Elias Voit (played by Zach Gilford), but this time, they need his help. A deranged fan of Voit's is on the loose copying his old moves, so the team enlists Voit to help get inside the killer's mind before he strikes again. "If he's my fan, he's trying to emulate his idol," Voit points out. But "the problem is: Once it starts, it can't be stopped." (Well, that's not very reassuring, Elias.)