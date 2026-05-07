Criminal Minds: Voit Helps The Team Track A Copycat Killer In Season 19 Trailer
It takes a killer to know a killer, according to the new "Criminal Minds" trailer that just dropped.
Season 19 of the long-running crime procedural, now dubbed "Criminal Minds: Evolution," premieres Thursday, May 28 on Paramount+ with the first two episodes, and the streamer has given us a sneak peek at all the carnage in store with a new trailer.
In the trailer — which you can watch above — the BAU team once again crosses paths with serial killer Elias Voit (played by Zach Gilford), but this time, they need his help. A deranged fan of Voit's is on the loose copying his old moves, so the team enlists Voit to help get inside the killer's mind before he strikes again. "If he's my fan, he's trying to emulate his idol," Voit points out. But "the problem is: Once it starts, it can't be stopped." (Well, that's not very reassuring, Elias.)
The new season features Connor Storrie
Elsewhere in the trailer, we catch a glimpse of guest star Connor Storrie, of "Heated Rivalry" fame — who, unfortunately, might be a victim of the copycat killer. But the team isn't giving up hope: "We are going to go where the evidence takes us," Prentiss declares as the team moves in on a suspect.
The official Season 19 logline reads: "As the BAU investigates a string of chilling new cases, Elias Voit embarks on a path to atone for his past. His newfound infamy inadvertently awakens their most formidable nemesis yet, The Fan. Precise, calculating, and relentlessly dangerous, this UnSub pushes the BAU to the brink and back under the shadow of Elias Voit. But how far will The Fan go to prove his superiority over his idol?"
Press PLAY at the top for a first look at Season 19, and then give us your first impressions in the comments.