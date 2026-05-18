What Happened To Small Wonder Star Tiffany Brissette After The Sci-Fi Sitcom Was Canceled?

One of the strangest things on TV in the '80s was "Small Wonder," a sitcom that followed the deadpan antics of a childlike robot named Vicki (derived from V.I.C.I.: Voice Input Child Identicant), played by Tiffany Brissette.

The show lasted for four seasons, consisting of 96 episodes spanning from 1985 to 1989. When it ended, its lead star pulled back from Hollywood soon after.

Following "Small Wonder," Brissette — who was only 9 when she first debuted as the monotone android– took on a few more TV gigs, including some voiceover work, and appearances in two other 1990s series before disappearing into obscurity.

In 1990, she lent her vocal talent to "Adventures in Odyssey" – a faith-based radio drama designed as an alternative to children's cartoons. She also made a 1991 appearance in "Parker Lewis Can't Lose" – a high school-set comedy inspired by "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."