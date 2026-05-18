What Happened To Small Wonder Star Tiffany Brissette After The Sci-Fi Sitcom Was Canceled?
One of the strangest things on TV in the '80s was "Small Wonder," a sitcom that followed the deadpan antics of a childlike robot named Vicki (derived from V.I.C.I.: Voice Input Child Identicant), played by Tiffany Brissette.
The show lasted for four seasons, consisting of 96 episodes spanning from 1985 to 1989. When it ended, its lead star pulled back from Hollywood soon after.
Following "Small Wonder," Brissette — who was only 9 when she first debuted as the monotone android– took on a few more TV gigs, including some voiceover work, and appearances in two other 1990s series before disappearing into obscurity.
In 1990, she lent her vocal talent to "Adventures in Odyssey" – a faith-based radio drama designed as an alternative to children's cartoons. She also made a 1991 appearance in "Parker Lewis Can't Lose" – a high school-set comedy inspired by "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."
Brissette grew up to become a productive, non-famous member of society
Tiffany Brissette's final stint on TV came with a recurring character on 1990's "Equal Justice," an ABC primetime legal drama.
After that, according to Brissette's IMDb bio, she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Westmont College and eventually relocated to San Diego, California.
It wasn't until a January 14, 2009, episode of "The Morning Show with Mike & Juliet" where the elusive star popped up as a guest for a "Where Are They Now?" segment, stating that she left acting and pivoted to a career as a nurse in Boulder, Colorado.
Brissette also revealed that she hadn't spoken to her "Small Wonder" castmates in years, but that soon changed when the hosts pulled off an out-of-left-field cast reunion featuring Dick Christie, Marla Pennington, and Edie McClurg via satellite.
While they all praised her talent as a child actor, McClurg commented specifically on Brissette's decision to leave Hollywood, saying: "I think that's a tribute to her upbringing ... that she wasn't twisted by the system that can twist some children."