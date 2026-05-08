Law & Order Renewed For Season 26 At NBC (Report)

The court clerk can keep filling that docket: "Law & Order" will be around for another season.

Though official word has not yet come through, NBC is reportedly renewing Dick Wolf's mothership procedural for Season 26, according to Deadline. Season 25 of "Law & Order" wraps on Thursday, May 14 (NBC, 8/7c).

Heading into the 2026-27 TV season, NBC's scripted slate includes returning series "Chicago Fire" (Season 15), "Chicago Med" (Season 12), "Chicago P.D." (Season 14), "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" (Season 2), "Happy's Place" (Season 2), "Law & Order: SVU" (Season 28), and "St. Denis Medical" (Season 3).

Not returning are the Zachary Quinto medical drama "Brilliant Minds" (canceled after two seasons) and the Jenn Lyon-led cheerleader comedy "Stumble" (canceled after one season). Meanwhile, NBC has yet to announce the fate of sophomore drama "The Hunting Party."

TVLine's handy Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the Season 26 renewal of "Law & Order."