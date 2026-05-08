Grey's Anatomy Shocker: Sophia Bush Was 'Just As Surprised' By That Finale Cliffhanger As You — What's Next?

A lot went down on the Season 22 finale of "Grey's Anatomy," and we're not just talking about that bridge. (Sorry, too soon?)

The season's jam-packed final hour said goodbye to Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver as series regulars, while sending several characters — including Bailey, Jo, and Kwan — on new career paths, for better or worse. We also saw Meredith and Nick take a long-awaited (and long-overdue) next step in their relationship, providing a brief moment of joy in the midst of so much chaos.

But first, let's talk about the finale's big romantic cliffhanger: After giving the situation a lot of thought, Toni finally decided to stay with Amelia, surprising her at home with a declaration of love... only to discover Cass (guest star Sophia Bush) in Amelia's living room, and we don't need to paint you a picture of what had just transpired.

"Every time I get a script, I'm wondering where the big gotcha moment is going to be, and let me tell you, I truly did not see it coming for myself," Bush tells TVLine of the twist ending. "Like, I flipped to the page and [screamed]. I immediately texting Kim [Raver] and Caterina [Scorsone]. We all wound up in this storyline together, so I was like, 'You guys, did anyone know?' It was nuts."