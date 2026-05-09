What To Watch This Week: 70+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, MAY 10

📺 7 p.m. "A Plan to Kill" Season 2 finale (Oxygen)

📺 8 p.m. "Call the Midwife" Season 15 finale (PBS)

📺 8 p.m. "Home Town: Inn This Together" (HGTV)

The spin-off sees Ben and Erin Napier help their family and friends restore the dilapidated 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel, Mississippi.

📺 8 p.m. "Naked & Afraid" Season 19 finale (Discovery Channel)

📺 8 p.m. "90 Day Fiancé" Season 12 (TLC)

📺 9 p.m. "Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown" (CNN, two-episode premiere)

Airing over two consecutive Sundays, the four-part docuseries marks the 40th anniversary of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

📺 9 p.m. "Filthy Fortunes" Season 2 finale (Discovery Channel)

📺 10 p.m. "The Count of Monte Cristo" limited series finale (PBS)

📺 10 p.m. "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk" Season 12 (TLC)

📺 10 p.m. "Rooster" Season 1 finale (HBO)

📺 10:30 p.m. "The Comeback" series finale (HBO)

🤣 8 p.m. "The Roast of Kevin Hart" (Netflix comedy special)

MONDAY, MAY 11

📺 "The Brokenwood Mysteries" Season 12 finale (Acorn TV)

📺 "Everyone Is Doing Great" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

📺 "The Great American Baking Show" Season 4 (The Roku Channel, six-episode binge)

📺 "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" Season 2 (Netflix)

📺 9 a.m. "Regular Show: The Lost Tapes" (Cartoon Network)

The revival once again picks up with Mordecai and Rigby, best friends who live and work at a local park.

📺 8 p.m. "American Idol" Season 24 finale (ABC and Disney+, three hours)

📺 8 p.m. "The Neighborhood" series finale (CBS, pictured above)

📺 8:30 p.m. "DMV" series finale (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "BBQ Brawl" Season 7 (Food Network)

📺 9 p.m. "Tucci in Italy" Season 2 (NatGeo)

🎥 "Untold UK: Jamie Vardy" (Netflix documentary)

From part-time footballer to Premier League legend, this is the story of Vardy's unprecedented path and his rise to the top against all odds.

TUESDAY, MAY 12

🎵 Eurovision Song Contest Semifinal (Peacock & YouTube)

📺 "Devil May Cry" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

📺 "Tyler Perry's Zatima" Season 4B (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)

📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Semifinal, Night 1 of 3 (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "NCIS" Season 23 finale (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Chopped Castaways" (Food Network)

Hosted by Ted Allen, the eight-episode series strands 12 elite chefs on a remote island, where survival skills are just as critical as culinary talent.

📺 9 p.m. "NCIS: Sydney" Season 3 finale (CBS, two episodes)

📺 9 p.m. "Neighborhood Wars" Season 9 (A&E)

📺 9 p.m. "The Punisher: One Last Kill" (Disney+ special)

As Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.

📺 9 p.m. "7 Little Johnstons" Season 17 finale (TLC)

📺 9 p.m. "U.S. Against the World: Four Years With the Men's National Soccer Team" (HBO)

The five-part docuseries event follows Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, and an array of U.S. players on their personal and collective journeys toward their sport's signature global event: the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

📺 10 p.m. "Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny" Season 2 finale (History)

📺 10 p.m. "Squatters" (A&E)

Follow Flash Shelton and his team as they tackle high-stakes, fast-moving, and often volatile situations to help homeowners reclaim their property.

🎥 "Marty, Life Is Short" (Netflix documentary)

From director Lawrence Kasdan comes the definitive Martin Short documentary, combining never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive interviews with a star-studded list of friends and collaborators.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

📺 "Good Omens" series finale (Prime Video)

📺 "Off Campus" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)

The Elle Kennedy adaptation centers on an opposites-attract romance between a quiet songwriter (Ella Bright) and a college hockey star (Belmont Cameli).

📺 "Perfect Match" Season 4 (Netflix, five-episode premiere)

📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Semifinal, Night 2 of 3 (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "Chicago Med" Season 11 finale (NBC)

📺 9 p.m. "Chicago Fire" Season 14 finale (NBC)

📺 9 p.m. "The Great American Road Rally: Celebrity Edition" (The CW)

Set against a cross-country journey along iconic Route 66, host Ian Ziering blends competition, storytelling, and real-world impact as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the United States, the 100th anniversary of Route 66, and other defining cultural milestones in 2026.

📺 9:30 p.m. "America's Culinary Cup" Season 1 finale (CBS)

📺 10 p.m. "Chicago P.D." Season 13 finale (NBC)

📺 10 p.m. "The Face Doctors" (TLC)

When trauma, illness or genetic conditions impact the face, a dedicated team of specialists steps in to help rebuild appearance and restore confidence and hope.

🎥 9 p.m. "The A List: 15 Stories From Asia and Pacific Diasporas" (HBO documentary)

A tapestry of personal vignettes from across the Asian American, Native Hawai'ian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities in America, the film captures lived experiences from high-profile celebrities like Sandra Oh, to unsung heroes like Madelyn Yu, a retired nurse in New Jersey.

THURSDAY, MAY 14

🎵 Eurovision Song Contest Semifinal (Peacock & YouTube)

📺 "Nemesis" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

Two men on either side of the law collide when an expert criminal (Y'lan Noel) meets a brilliant police detective (Matthew Law).

📺 "The Old Stories" (The Wonder Project on Prime Video, three-episode binge)

The "House of David" companion series opens a window into the narratives that shaped Israel long before David took the throne, with Ben Kingsley cast as Moses and O-T Fagbenle as Pharaoh.

📺 "On the Roam" Season 2 (HBO Max)

📺 8 p.m. "After the First 48" Season 12 (A&E)

📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Semifinal, Night 3 of 3 (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "Law & Order" Season 25 finale (NBC)

📺 9 p.m. "Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear" (Fox, two-week event)

Six contestants will compete in five epic challenges, with one critical catch... absolutely no sleeping!

📺 9 p.m. "Interrogation Raw" Season 5 (A&E)

📺 9 p.m. "Law & Order: SVU" Season 27 finale (NBC)

📺 9 p.m. "Welcome to Wrexham" Season 5 (FXX, two-episode premiere)

📺 10 p.m. "Killer Investigations" Season 1B (A&E)

FRIDAY, MAY 15

📺 "Couples Therapy" Season 5 (Paramount+, nine-episode binge)

📺 "Dutton Ranch" (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)

In this "Yellowstone" spin-off, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire.

📺 "Rivals" Season 2 (Hulu, three-episode premiere)

📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Season 4 finale (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "Outlander" series finale (Starz)

📺 9 p.m. "The Last Woodsmen" Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

📺 10 p.m. "The Unbelievable With Dan Aykroyd" Season 3 finale (History)

🤣 "Lisa Ann Walter: It Was an Accident" (Hulu comedy special)

🎥 "The Crash" (Netflix documentary)

A teen slams her car into a building, killing her boyfriend and his friend — but what seems like a tragic accident soon becomes a murder case.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

🎵 Eurovision Song Contest Final (Peacock & YouTube)

🤼‍♂️ 8 p.m. Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano (Netflix live event)

📺 9 p.m. "Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever" docuseries finale (CNN)

📺 10 p.m. "48 Hours" Season 39 finale (CBS)

📺 11:30 p.m. "Saturday Night Live" Season 51 finale (NBC)