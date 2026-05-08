The Price Is Right Just Set A New Daytime Record For The Biggest Single-Game Prize Of All Time

"The Price Is Right" just set a new record: Vanesa, a retired veteran from Virginia, won more than $240,000 in cash and prizes on the Friday, May 8 episode, the largest haul from a single pricing game in the daytime staple's 54-year run.

Vanesa's big win came from playing "The Lion's Share," a relatively new addition to the show's rotation of games. Here's how it works: a contestant guesses the cost of grocery store items, earning one ball for each correct guess, with a total of five potential balls to collect. The contestant then drops each ball into a wind tunnel, revealing each ball's hidden prize. There's always a chance a contestant could lose it all, so they're given the option of walking away after each prize is revealed. Or, as in the case of Vanesa, they can choose to keep playing in the hopes of winning big.

Vanesa's five balls included $227,500 in cash, as well as a $12,650 trip to Morocco, bringing her total winnings to $240,150. Vanesa's daughter was seen celebrating her big win from the audience, an appropriate cheerleader for the show's Mother's Day-themed episode.

New episodes of "The Price Is Right" air weekdays at 11/10c on CBS. Paramount+ premium subscribers can stream it live or access episodes on demand. Next-day episodes are also available to stream for essential-tier subscribers.