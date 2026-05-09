TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Jon Bernthal
THE PERFORMER | Jon Bernthal
THE SHOW | Hulu's "Gary"
THE EPISODE | "Gary" (May 5, 2026)
THE PERFORMANCE | Hulu's acclaimed restaurant dramedy "The Bear" took an unexpected detour this week, surprise-dropping a standalone episode titled "Gary" that flashed back to a road trip taken by Richie and Carmy's late brother Mikey. We haven't seen much of Mikey on "The Bear," since he sadly passed away before the series began, but "Gary" helped fill in the blanks on the enigmatic character, with Bernthal masterfully mixing rage and vulnerability to show us how Mikey could be the life of the party one minute... and devastatingly cruel the next.
Richie and Mikey drove to Gary, Indiana to run a business errand for Uncle Jimmy, and it was a lighthearted amble at first, with Bernthal flashing his natural charms as Mikey playfully bickered with Richie and trash-talked a bunch of teenagers during a pick-up basketball game. But when Richie wandered off to a bar, leaving Mikey alone in the car, Bernthal let a subtle sadness fall over Mikey's eyes, hinting at the profoundly troubled soul underneath all the laughs. Mikey eventually joined Richie at the bar and opened up to a woman named Sherri, baring his soul about his messed-up childhood on the dirty floor of a bathroom stall, and Bernthal was heart-wrenchingly earnest as Mikey dipped his toe into the choppy waters of self-awareness in a drug-fueled epiphany.
But when Richie told Mikey it was time to leave, Mikey exploded, violently elbowing the wall of the bathroom stall and screaming back at him. Then Mikey lashed out at his supposed "best friend" Richie, belittling him and humiliating him in front of the whole bar, with Bernthal barreling through his lines like a runaway pickup truck with no brakes. (It's sad to see how much Mikey had in common with his emotionally erratic mother Donna.) Mikey later tried to make amends, and we don't blame Richie for giving him the cold shoulder, because the guy is a mess. But he's an endlessly compelling mess, thanks to Bernthal's perceptive, audacious work. — Dave Nemetz
Scroll down to see who got an Honorable Mention shout-out this week...
HONORABLE MENTION: Phil Dunster
Need a quick lesson in the art of physical comedy? Look no further than the penultimate "Rooster" episode, where Phil Dunster unveiled our favorite version of Archie: the one flirting with a nervous breakdown. With his book deadline looming, Archie toiled away at the manuscript for 36 hours straight — aided by one too many Celsius drinks — and Dunster quite literally committed every muscle to his hysterically manic performance. (See: the frenzied "shimmy-shimmy-shake" that Archie attempted as a stress reliever, with Dunster's face betraying zero self-consciousness.) Dunster's portrayal of a desperate, caffeine-addled Archie only got funnier as the scene continued, his eyes widening and hands flying everywhere as he compared his current state to being high on cocaine. ("It's like a f***ing nightclub in here!" he said of the heart palpitations.)
But just as Dunster once did as "Ted Lasso" footballer Jamie Tartt, he later — more calmly — allowed us to see the insecurities hiding just below Archie's arrogant surface. After lying to Sunny that his book editor loved the manuscript, Archie shared with Katie that the book had, in fact, been scrapped. Once again, Dunster hit us with the endearing humanity that has made it impossible to fully hate Archie — even when we (and Katie) (and Sunny) really should. — Rebecca Luther
Which performance(s) knocked your socks off this week? Tell us in the comments!