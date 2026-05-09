Why Cindy Crawford's First Year As Host Of MTV's House Of Style Was Unpaid
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Years before MTV's first scripted drama, the network's groundbreaking show "House of Style" was one of the pioneers of fashion news in pop culture. So naturally, it would have a host as iconic as supermodel Cindy Crawford — who, believe it or not, actually hosted the show's entire 1st season for no pay.
Series creator Alisa Marie Bellettini revealed in "I Want My MTV: The Uncensored Story of the Music Video Revolution," an oral history of the network's early years, that it wasn't exactly easy to get to Cindy Crawford to host at first. Both her management team and her agency turned down the network right off the bat — but the creator made one smart move and asked Crawford's management to have her call the network. They struck gold once she did, because speaking to the model one on one allowed the show's creator to pitch the project to her as a fashion-centric opportunity. However, there was one caveat. "I don't have any money to pay you," Bellettini recalled telling the model on the phone. But it didn't matter. "She immediately said yes," the MTV boss explained. "The whole first year, she worked for free."
In Crawford's eyes, there was clearly something there, even if it was just her passion for fashion and desire to be in the spotlight coming to a head. "My agents thought it was a waste of my time," Crawford said in the same interview. "I was making so much money modeling, per day, why take away from that?"
Cindy Crawford wasn't the show's first idea for its host
Doug Herzog, former president of MTV's parent company, Viacom, was thrilled by what the hosting deal with the supermodel could amount to for the show and the network. "I'd become smitten with Cindy Crawford. She was on the cover of all my wife's magazines," he explained in the book. "So we asked, and not only did she say yes, but she agreed to host the show for free. That's how badly she wanted to be on TV."
The show premiered in 1989 and tackled the fashion industry from all angles — but it was born out of the simple fact that MTV's resident news anchor, Kurt Loder, wasn't particularly comfortable with Herzog's request that he also cover fashion. From there, Alisa Marie Bellettini wrote up a quick pitch for a fashion news show for her higher-ups, and her vision for the series landed her a quick $25,000 budget and a request for Johnny Rotten, lead singer of iconic punk band the Sex Pistols, to host. The network (which aired several of our top reality shows that deserve a modern revival) was all in.
Needless to say, the far-out casting proposal didn't end up working out. "I don't think Alisa ever told me that," Crawford remarked in the interview, amused after learning about Rotten. "'We couldn't get Johnny Rotten, so we got you.'"
Giving Crawford the MTV mic catapulted her to stardom
So how did the creatives behind the series go from Johnny Rotten to Cindy Crawford? The search centered on finding a host who was considered a knowledgeable staple in the fashion world but who also had the ability to connect with MTV's overwhelmingly male audience in an effort to convince them not to change the channel when the show came on.
"[Doug Herzog] told me to look at fashion magazines, which I never read," Alisa Marie Bellettini explained of casting a host. "But I saw there were these girls called 'supermodels.' I saw photos of Cindy Crawford and thought she was a great idea because she was considered a sex symbol." Plus, the series creator had a possible in to get her on board: "I'd read an interview where she said she was already tired of modeling," Bellettini said.
Crawford quickly jumped at the shot, even though she had no experience in presenting at the time. But after a six-season stint as the host, the model-presenter was definitely able to call herself a pro and a bona fide pop culture star to boot. Nowadays, without shows like "House of Style," MTV truly isn't what it used to be — it even cancelled "Ridiculousness" after 46 seasons at the end of 2025. RIP.