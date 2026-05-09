Why Cindy Crawford's First Year As Host Of MTV's House Of Style Was Unpaid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Years before MTV's first scripted drama, the network's groundbreaking show "House of Style" was one of the pioneers of fashion news in pop culture. So naturally, it would have a host as iconic as supermodel Cindy Crawford — who, believe it or not, actually hosted the show's entire 1st season for no pay.

Series creator Alisa Marie Bellettini revealed in "I Want My MTV: The Uncensored Story of the Music Video Revolution," an oral history of the network's early years, that it wasn't exactly easy to get to Cindy Crawford to host at first. Both her management team and her agency turned down the network right off the bat — but the creator made one smart move and asked Crawford's management to have her call the network. They struck gold once she did, because speaking to the model one on one allowed the show's creator to pitch the project to her as a fashion-centric opportunity. However, there was one caveat. "I don't have any money to pay you," Bellettini recalled telling the model on the phone. But it didn't matter. "She immediately said yes," the MTV boss explained. "The whole first year, she worked for free."

In Crawford's eyes, there was clearly something there, even if it was just her passion for fashion and desire to be in the spotlight coming to a head. "My agents thought it was a waste of my time," Crawford said in the same interview. "I was making so much money modeling, per day, why take away from that?"