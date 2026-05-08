The Neighborhood Series Finale Sneak Peek: Marty And Malcolm's Double Wedding Brings The Butlers And Johnsons Together One Last Time

The CBS comedy completed filming on its series finale February 18, with series star Beth Behrs taking to social media to say goodbye to the eight-season sitcom.

"Playing Gemma for eight years — through marriage, global pandemics, two strikes, motherhood and all the other bits of life — has been an absolute gift, and that is thanks to this incredible cast and crew," she wrote at the time. Tagging co-stars Cedric The Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Skye Townsend, and recent addition Amber Stevens West, she added, "Laughing with you every single day has brought me immense joy. And thank you to all of you who watched us on CBS all these years. We are so grateful!"

Ahead of last October's Season 8 premiere, "The Neighborhood" co-showrunner Mike Schiff told TVLine that he and fellow head writer Bill Martin were already thinking ahead to the final episode.

"Finales often go wrong when they get too big," Schiff explained. "To me, the gold standard is 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show, 'which was just a half hour where everybody gets fired, they all sing 'It's a Long Way to Tipperary,' and we cry, and she turns off the lights. That's the kind of emotional resonance we want."

Added Martin: "We just want people to remember, 'Oh, this is why we enjoyed this ride.'"

TVLine also previously spoke with The Entertainer and Greenfield in honor of the comedy's 100th episode, with the modern-day odd couple reflecting on the original unaired pilot (which featured a different Dave and Gemma), sharing their favorite Calvin-and-Dave storylines, and giving flowers to their TV wives. Greenfield also recalled a particularly challenging Season 1 episode — one that ultimately solidified the Dave-and-Gemma relationship.

"The Neighborhood" series finale airs Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on CBS (and streams on Paramount+). Will you be tuning in to see how it ends?