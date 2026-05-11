NBC Tried To Beat Ratings Juggernaut Dallas With An Absolutely Ridiculous Sci-Fi Series

In fall 1983, NBC decided that no ordinary show could compete with the iconic Larry Hagman's J.R. Ewing on CBS' hit drama "Dallas." So, the network counterprogrammed "Dallas" with "Manimal," a sci-fi superhero series from "Knight Rider" creator Glen A. Larson.

Simon MacCorkindale took the lead as Jonathan Chase, a man who had the power to become almost any animal. Chase used these abilities to fight crime alongside Detective Brooke Mckenzie (Melody Anderson) and Tyrone "Ty" C. Earl (Michael D. Roberts). Even four decades later, some folks can't believe this show existed.

"I thought the concept for 'Manimal' was excellent," MacCorkindale told TV Zone. "I also appreciated the fact Chase was a very cerebral individual. ... I never had my own series before and I quickly found out what it was like to have everything centered around you and discovered some of the network nonsense that accompanies it."

MacCorkindale also acknowledged that "Dallas" indirectly played a large part in his series' demise.

"NBC made the ... mistake of putting us up against 'Dallas' on Friday night," recalled MacCorkindale. "They actually believed we were an alternative to 'Dallas.' In fact, we were much more of a younger-based series and going out at 9 o'clock on a Friday night was basically suicide."

The President of NBC Entertainment, Brandon Tartikoff, even spoofed the show's ratings woes on "Saturday Night Live" by passing out flyers for "Manimal" in a skit.