NBC Tried To Beat Ratings Juggernaut Dallas With An Absolutely Ridiculous Sci-Fi Series
In fall 1983, NBC decided that no ordinary show could compete with the iconic Larry Hagman's J.R. Ewing on CBS' hit drama "Dallas." So, the network counterprogrammed "Dallas" with "Manimal," a sci-fi superhero series from "Knight Rider" creator Glen A. Larson.
Simon MacCorkindale took the lead as Jonathan Chase, a man who had the power to become almost any animal. Chase used these abilities to fight crime alongside Detective Brooke Mckenzie (Melody Anderson) and Tyrone "Ty" C. Earl (Michael D. Roberts). Even four decades later, some folks can't believe this show existed.
"I thought the concept for 'Manimal' was excellent," MacCorkindale told TV Zone. "I also appreciated the fact Chase was a very cerebral individual. ... I never had my own series before and I quickly found out what it was like to have everything centered around you and discovered some of the network nonsense that accompanies it."
MacCorkindale also acknowledged that "Dallas" indirectly played a large part in his series' demise.
"NBC made the ... mistake of putting us up against 'Dallas' on Friday night," recalled MacCorkindale. "They actually believed we were an alternative to 'Dallas.' In fact, we were much more of a younger-based series and going out at 9 o'clock on a Friday night was basically suicide."
The President of NBC Entertainment, Brandon Tartikoff, even spoofed the show's ratings woes on "Saturday Night Live" by passing out flyers for "Manimal" in a skit.
Man or Manimal?
Despite having man-to-animal transformation sequences conceived by special effects legend Stan Winston, the premise of "Manimal' inspired more ridicule than awe. David Letterman, who was still the host of NBC's "Late Night" at the time, dedicated a long segment of his November 8, 1983, broadcast to mocking "Manimal."
By December 1983, NBC confirmed that "Manimal" had been canceled, but it wasn't the last outing for the intermittently human vigilante. In 1998, Simon MacCorkindale reprised his role as Jonathan Chase for an episode of "Night Man," a comic-book series adapted for syndication by Glen A. Larson.
"We were able to use computer graphics for the animal transformations rather than make-up and prosthetics, so we brought 'Manimal' up to date," recalled MacCorkindale.
Some have suggested "Manimal" is a sci-fi show that deserves a remake. In 1999, MacCorkindale shared that sentiment.
"I've been thinking a great deal lately about reviving the show and with syndication more popular than ever, the timing seems right," said MacCorkindale. "So, who knows, 'Manimal' might just have a rebirth."
However, "Night Man" turned out to be the last appearance of the character as of this writing. The complete series was released on DVD, and the truly hardcore fans can still find the faded lenticular "Manimal" buttons on eBay that were apparently created for a promotion with Orange Julius.