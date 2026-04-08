10 Sci-Fi TV Shows That Deserve A Remake

If a sci-fi TV show gets any significant following whatsoever, it will usually generate talk of a remake, reboot, legacy sequel, or some combination of all three after some time. "Star Trek" is the most notable example, which spawned a massive franchise, but shows like "The Twilight Zone" and "Knight Rider" have been remade more than once (anyone remember the time Val Kilmer was the voice of K.I.T.T.?), while "Quantum Leap" got a remake/requel hybrid recently. "The X-Files" is next in line, and undoubtedly new showrunner Ryan Coogler's hope is that, like Ronald D. Moore's remake of "Battlestar Galactica," it'll be even better than the original.

Remaking popular shows sets a high bar, so why not remake sci-fi shows that maybe weren't so popular the first time around? Some might have had great concepts but subpar execution; others could have been solid shows that simply didn't find enough viewers in their time slot. For at least two entries on the list below, new control of the IP translates to new possibilities that weren't available at the time. For others, it certainly doesn't hurt that special effects technology and streaming budgets have improved tremendously.

Let's take a look at 10 sci-fi shows that deserve a remake.