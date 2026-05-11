So You Think You Can Dance: Currently 'No Plans To Order Another Season,' Fox Exec Says

The curtain will remain down on "So You Think You Can Dance" for the foreseeable future.

According to Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn, the network has "no plans" at the moment to bring back the unscripted dance competition, which hasn't aired a new episode in nearly two years.

"Obviously, it's a very important show in the history of Fox," Thorn told reporters during a conference call on Sunday. "But right now, there are no plans to order another season. We've had conversations about it, but nothing formal."

Fox will still have a robust unscripted lineup heading into the 2026-27 TV season, with the following shows all renewed for more episodes: "Beat Shazam," "Celebrity Name That Tune," "Celebrity Weakest Link," "Crime Scene Kitchen," "Don't Forget the Lyrics," "Extracted," "Fear Factor: House of Fear," "The Floor," "Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service," "Hell's Kitchen," "Kitchen Nightmares," "LEGO Masters," "The Masked Singer," "Next Level Chef" (and its baking-centric spin-off), "99 to Beat," and "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

The network has also ordered new reality series "Marriage Market," which will follow singles who allow their closest family members to marry them off. (See Fox's full fall schedule here.)