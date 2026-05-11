So You Think You Can Dance: Currently 'No Plans To Order Another Season,' Fox Exec Says
The curtain will remain down on "So You Think You Can Dance" for the foreseeable future.
According to Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn, the network has "no plans" at the moment to bring back the unscripted dance competition, which hasn't aired a new episode in nearly two years.
"Obviously, it's a very important show in the history of Fox," Thorn told reporters during a conference call on Sunday. "But right now, there are no plans to order another season. We've had conversations about it, but nothing formal."
Fox will still have a robust unscripted lineup heading into the 2026-27 TV season, with the following shows all renewed for more episodes: "Beat Shazam," "Celebrity Name That Tune," "Celebrity Weakest Link," "Crime Scene Kitchen," "Don't Forget the Lyrics," "Extracted," "Fear Factor: House of Fear," "The Floor," "Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service," "Hell's Kitchen," "Kitchen Nightmares," "LEGO Masters," "The Masked Singer," "Next Level Chef" (and its baking-centric spin-off), "99 to Beat," and "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."
The network has also ordered new reality series "Marriage Market," which will follow singles who allow their closest family members to marry them off. (See Fox's full fall schedule here.)
More about So You Think You Can Dance
"So You Think You Can Dance" debuted on Fox in 2005, with British TV presenter Cat Deeley serving as host since Season 2. (Entertainment reporter Lauren Sánchez hosted Season 1.) Contestants who survived the audition rounds and subsequent week-long boot camps (typically held in Las Vegas each season) then moved on to the live performance shows, where they performed duets, group numbers, and solos in a variety of challenging dance styles until one hopeful was named America's Favorite Dancer.
The show did change up its format over the years, though, namely in Season 12 (which had a "Stage vs. Street" theme) and Season 13 (which focused on kids aged 8 to 13). For its 18th and potentially final season, "SYTYCD" brought in new judges Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy (alongside returning vet JoJo Siwa) and went with an entirely pre-taped approach, asking contestants to prove themselves in showbiz-themed weekly challenges instead of dancing in usual duets. (We had some thoughts about that format at the time.)
"SYTYCD" has experienced some scandal, too. During Season 17, "Glee" alum Matthew Morrison was booted from the judging panel (and replaced by actress Leah Remini) after behind-the-scenes misconduct came to light. The following season, series creator Nigel Lythgoe — who planned to return as a judge after sitting out Season 17 — stepped away after multiple sexual assault lawsuits were brought against him, including allegations from his onetime "American Idol" and "SYTYCD" collaborator Paula Abdul.
Season 18 of "SYTYCD" wrapped up in May 2024, with Anthony Curley crowned the winner. (With reporting by Ryan Schwartz)