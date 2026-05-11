Fox Fall Schedule Has Just 3 Live-Action Scripted Shows; Baywatch, Memory Of A Killer, And Murder In A Small Town Held For Midseason
Fox on Monday became the third broadcast network (following CBS and NBC) to unveil its schedule for the Fall TV season. What shows are on the move, where did new ones land, and what's on hold until midseason?
THE BIG MOVES
* Fox's fall lineup once again consists of just four hours of scripted entertainment — and just three live-action titles: "Animal Control" (relocating to Sundays behind "The Simpsons") and Tuesday dramas "Best Medicine" and "Doc." The network's other fall scripted returnees are animated comedies "Universal Basic Guys" and "Grimsburg" (the latter of which last aired in July 2025).
* The remainder of the schedule is identical to last fall, with "Celebrity Name That Tune" and "Celebrity Weakest Link" airing Mondays, "The Floor" and "99 to Beat" on Wednesdays, and "Hell's Kitchen" and "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" on Thursdays.
* The "Baywatch" sequel series (starring Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon) will launch in January. Also held for midseason are the Stephen Fry espionage thriller "The Interrogator," new seasons of "Memory of a Killer" and "Murder in a Small Town" (now co-starring Peter Gallagher), and animated vets "American Dad!," "Bob's Burgers," "Family Guy," and "Krapopolis."
"We have a rich history of launching series at midseason," Fox Television Network President Michael Thorn told reporters Sunday. "We just did it most recently with 'Best Medicine' and 'Memory of a Killer,' and 'Doc' before that. And as you know, it goes all the way back to '24' and 'Empire,' and the '9-1-1s' and 'The Resident.' Obviously, 'Baywatch' is a huge, huge priority for us, and we think we have a great opportunity to set the show up for success there."
Added EVP of Program Planning and Content Strategy Dan Harrison: "We will have another drama night at midseason. We're not ready to announce exactly what's going where, but we will have a second night of drama because 'The Interrogator' is also a big priority for us."
* A dozen unscripted series are still awaiting premiere dates, including "The Masked Singer" (down to one cycle per season for the second straight year) and the long-delayed fourth season of "Crime Scene Kitchen," which last aired in December 2024.
THE SCHEDULE
SUNDAY
7 p.m. "NFL on Fox" / "The OT" / Fox Animation Encores
8 p.m. "The Simpsons"
8:30 p.m. "Animal Control" (new time slot)
9 p.m. "Universal Basic Guys"
9:30 p.m. "Grimsburg"
MONDAY
8 p.m. "Celebrity Name That Tune"
9 p.m. "Celebrity Weakest Link"
TUESDAY
8 p.m. "Best Medicine"
9 p.m. "Doc"
WEDNESDAY
8 p.m. "The Floor"
9 p.m. "99 to Beat"
THURSDAY
8 p.m. "Hell's Kitchen"
9 p.m. "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test"
FRIDAY
8 p.m. "Fox College Football Friday"
SATURDAY
7 p.m. "Fox Sports Saturday"
HELD FOR MIDSEASON (SCRIPTED)
* "American Dad!"
* "BAYWATCH"
Wild-child legacy character Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell) — now serving as a Baywatch captain in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch — finds his world turned upside down when his daughter (Jessica Belkin) arrives eager to carry on the family legacy; Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, Noah Beck, and Brooks Nader co-star, with Livvy Dunne recurring in her acting debut, and David Chokachi reprising his original-series role of Cody Madison.
* "Bob's Burgers"
* "Family Guy"
* "THE INTERROGATOR"
Set in Washington, D.C., this espionage thriller stars creator Stephen Fry as a former MI6 agent who oversees a handpicked team of brilliant outsiders specializing in extracting information from the world's most dangerous criminals; Jenna Elfman, Jessica Sula, Michael Beach, Luke Kleintank, and Maria Zhang co-star.
* "Krapopolis"
* "Memory of a Killer"
* "Murder in a Small Town"
HELD FOR MIDSEASON (UNSCRIPTED)
* "Beat Shazam"
* "Crime Scene Kitchen"
* "Don't Forget the Lyrics!"
* "Extracted"
* "Fear Factor: House of Fear"
* "Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service"
* "Kitchen Nightmares"
* "LEGO Masters"
* "MARRIAGE MARKET"
Real singles ready for marriage relinquish total control of their love lives to their closest family members; Whitney Cummings hosts.
* "The Masked Singer"
* "Next Level Baker"
* "Next Level Chef"
COMING IN 2027-28
* "HIGHWAY TO HEAVEN"
From executive producer Jason Katims comes a new take on the Michael Landon drama, following a probationary angel sent to Earth to earn his wings by helping people in need.
* "STEWIE"
The "Family Guy" spin-off sends Stewie to a new preschool, where he uses his array of futuristic devices to transform each miserable school day into a surreal adventure through space and time.
PREVIOUSLY CANCELED
* "Going Dutch"
* "The Great North"