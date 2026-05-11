The Rookie Spin-Off Starring Jay Ellis Ordered At ABC — Get First Look

"The Rookie: North" is reporting for duty: After earning a pilot order in November 2025, the spin-off of the hit police procedural has landed a series order at ABC, TVLine has confirmed.

Per Deadline, the series will consist of 10 episodes and is expected to premiere in midseason.

The latest "Rookie" offshoot will star Jay Ellis ("Insecure") as Alex Holland, who "believed his mid-life wasn't worthy of a crisis," per the official synopsis. "But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as its oldest rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest where backup isn't just 5 minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies, and himself, that he's finally found something worthy of the fight."

Darko Sikman/Disney

Darko Sikman/Disney

The cast also includes Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us"), Karen Fukuhara ("The Boys"), Froy Gutierrez ("Cruel Summer"), Janet Montgomery ("New Amsterdam"), Mya Lowe ("Yellowjackets"), and Malik Watson. "The Rookie" creator Alexi Hawley wrote and directed the pilot, and serves as an executive producer alongside "Rookie" star Nathan Fillion.

The offshoot will set up crossover opportunities with the mothership series, with Fillion appearing as his "Rookie" character John Nolan in the pilot, per Deadline.

"The Rookie: North" will be the second spin-off in the franchise. The previous offshoot, "The Rookie: Feds" starring Niecy Nash-Betts, was canceled in 2023 after one season.