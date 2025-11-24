The Rookie Spin-Off Starring Jay Ellis Lands Pilot Order At ABC

The universe of "The Rookie" is expanding (again).

A new spin-off of the hit police procedural has earned a pilot order at ABC, according to Variety. The spin-off, titled "The Rookie: North," will star Jay Ellis ("Insecure") in the lead role.

Ellis will play Alex Holland, who "believed his mid-life wasn't worthy of a crisis," per the official synopsis. "But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as its oldest rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest where backup isn't just 5 minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies, and himself, that he's finally found something worthy of the fight."

"The Rookie" creator Alexi Hawley will write and direct the pilot, and serve as an executive producer as well. There's no word yet on how the new spin-off will connect to "The Rookie," which returns for Season 8 on Jan. 6. "The Rookie" did spawn a previous ABC spin-off — "The Rookie: Feds," starring Niecy Nash-Betts — but that was canceled in 2023 after one season.

Ellis is best known for playing Lawrence on the HBO comedy "Insecure," which wrapped up a five-season run in 2021. His other TV credits include "The Game," "Running Point," and "All Her Fault."

Will you sign up to watch a new "Rookie"? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.