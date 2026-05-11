Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Trailer Reveals First Look At Helen's Wedding — Plus, Whose Marriage Is In Crisis?
The "Sweet Magnolias" are coming back for Season 5 — and this time, they're blooming in the Big Apple.
The just-released trailer for the Netflix drama's fifth season, which drops in its entirety on Thursday, June 11, finds Dane Sue and Helen visiting Maddie in New York City, where she accepted a position in book marketing at the end of Season 4. She's having a difficult time being so far away from Serenity, but as Maddie tells her fellow Magnolias in the trailer, "Your love and support helps me balance the hurt of people away from all the people I love."
But while the future is looking bright for Maddie, Helen isn't quite as sure if her next leap of faith — finally marrying Erik after all these years — will pay off the same way. "Could the dream be in my grasp?" she asks herself in the trailer. "Is something going to go wrong?" (We'd tell Helen to be less pessimistic, but this is "Sweet Magnolias" we're talking about. Weddings always bring the drama.)
Are Dana Sue and Ronnie on the outs?
But the character we're worried about most in "Sweet Magnolias" Season 5 is Dana Sue, who expresses some troubling thoughts about her marriage to Ronnie in the trailer.
"Our marriage is a balloon, and I'm afraid it's about to bop," she admits, telling him, "You can't keep mixing business and family like this, or something's going to give."
The trailer also gives us glimpses of what we can expect from the other residents of Serenity, including two new couples who became official last season: Noreen and Jeremy, and Isaac and Michael.
Returning cast members returning for Season 5 of "Sweet Magnolias" include JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue, Heather Headley as Helen, Logan Allen as Kyle, Anneliese Judge as Annie, Carson Rowland as Ty, Justin Bruening as Cal, Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen, Dion Johnstone as Erik, Brandon Quinn as Ronnie, and Chris Medlin as Isaac.
Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at "Sweet Magnolias" Season 5, then drop a comment with your hopes (and fears) for the next batch of episodes below.