Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Trailer Reveals First Look At Helen's Wedding — Plus, Whose Marriage Is In Crisis?

The "Sweet Magnolias" are coming back for Season 5 — and this time, they're blooming in the Big Apple.

The just-released trailer for the Netflix drama's fifth season, which drops in its entirety on Thursday, June 11, finds Dane Sue and Helen visiting Maddie in New York City, where she accepted a position in book marketing at the end of Season 4. She's having a difficult time being so far away from Serenity, but as Maddie tells her fellow Magnolias in the trailer, "Your love and support helps me balance the hurt of people away from all the people I love."

But while the future is looking bright for Maddie, Helen isn't quite as sure if her next leap of faith — finally marrying Erik after all these years — will pay off the same way. "Could the dream be in my grasp?" she asks herself in the trailer. "Is something going to go wrong?" (We'd tell Helen to be less pessimistic, but this is "Sweet Magnolias" we're talking about. Weddings always bring the drama.)