Chicago Med: Jessy Schram, Showrunner Say There's 'Concern' For Archer's Safety In Season 11 Finale — Will He Tell Hannah He Loves Her?
Gaffney has gone into lockdown ahead of Wednesday's "Chicago Med" Season 11 finale — will the emergency stand in the way of Archer telling Hannah how he feels?
In case you need a refresher, last week's penultimate episode saw the hospital receive an influx of patients from a nearby prison after a riot broke out. While caring for their patients and navigating the bubbling tensions among the group, the Gaffney staff lost track of one prisoner. They soon realized he had taken out his guard, stolen the officer's gun, and was running loose on the hospital grounds.
The entire building went into lockdown as Hannah went into early labor alongside her pregnant patient and got stuck in a delivery room. Before the episode ended, Hannah's water broke as her body raced toward childbirth while chaos unfolded around her.
But the lockdown didn't just present challenges to Hannah's pregnancy. It also kept Archer from delivering the news he's finally ready to tell: The man is in love with Hannah. (!) Though he tried to tell her during her shift early in the episode, the timing was never quite right as Hannah focused on her cases.
Will Archer tell Hannah he loves her?
Though Archer is ready to make a romantic declaration, the ongoing lockdown could pose some problems for the future of #Dasher. In fact, when TVLine spoke to "Chicago Med" star Jessy Schram and showrunner Allen MacDonald, the pair teased a high-stakes, life-or-death conclusion to Season 11.
"Communication is lost with Archer during a large portion of the season finale," MacDonald teased. "He's offline, and there's concern."
Schram added that Archer spends a "good amount of time" away from Hannah, so there's a question as to whether the pair will be able to reunite at all during the episode.
Whatever happens, the traumatic event won't cause Archer to flip-flop on his decision to tell Hannah that he loves her, and MacDonald promises, "If he lives long enough to say it, he will."
Click "PLAY" on the video at the top to watch our full Q&A with Schram and MacDonald. Then, hit the comments: What are your predictions for Wednesday's "Chicago Med" Season 11 finale? #Dasher fans, will you get the conversation you've long been waiting for?