Chicago Med: Jessy Schram, Showrunner Say There's 'Concern' For Archer's Safety In Season 11 Finale — Will He Tell Hannah He Loves Her?

Gaffney has gone into lockdown ahead of Wednesday's "Chicago Med" Season 11 finale — will the emergency stand in the way of Archer telling Hannah how he feels?

In case you need a refresher, last week's penultimate episode saw the hospital receive an influx of patients from a nearby prison after a riot broke out. While caring for their patients and navigating the bubbling tensions among the group, the Gaffney staff lost track of one prisoner. They soon realized he had taken out his guard, stolen the officer's gun, and was running loose on the hospital grounds.

The entire building went into lockdown as Hannah went into early labor alongside her pregnant patient and got stuck in a delivery room. Before the episode ended, Hannah's water broke as her body raced toward childbirth while chaos unfolded around her.

But the lockdown didn't just present challenges to Hannah's pregnancy. It also kept Archer from delivering the news he's finally ready to tell: The man is in love with Hannah. (!) Though he tried to tell her during her shift early in the episode, the timing was never quite right as Hannah focused on her cases.