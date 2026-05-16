Janeane Garofalo Thinks She Landed Her Seinfeld Role Through A Fluke Accident

Janeane Garofalo believes a chance encounter with Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David may have helped her land a role on "Seinfeld."

The comedy veteran played Jerry's girlfriend and doppelgänger Jeannie Steinman in two episodes of "Seinfeld" in 1996, during Seasons 7 and 8. Garofalo's Jeannie saves Jerry from being hit by a car in the episode "The Invitations." The pair gets engaged, but "The Foundation" sees them split. In a 2015 interview with GQ, Garofalo recalled visiting a friend while filming "The Larry Sanders Show" nearby, only to unexpectedly run into Seinfeld and David.

"I had a break, and I went to visit my friend Jill Soloway, who was working in an office that was in the same building as Jerry and Larry's office," Garofalo recalled. "I'm walking down the hall to find Jill, I pass an office door that's open, and inside are Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David having a conversation. I just went, 'Hello!' You know, in that way where you think you know people, but you don't. I knew Jerry just a little, little bit through other comics, and had never met Larry David. Then I kept walking. Within 24 hours, my agent said I had an offer to play that part."