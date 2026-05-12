American Idol Crowns A Winner In Season 24 Finale — Did Your Fave Win?

Season 24 of "American Idol" was a ride to remember, from that first-ever live voting snafu to Ryan Seacrest's confident-but-questionable Yoda impression. (That second one really made us wish "The Soup" was still on the air. Joel McHale would have had a field day with that footage, never mind when Seacrest showed his bare feet on stage, which would have gotten its own full segment.)

Alas, that ride came to an end on Monday, May 11 with the three-hour season finale, which ended with the long-awaited crowning of a new "Idol" winner from the three remaining finalists — Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, and Keyla Richardson.

In addition to multiple performances from this season's Top 3, the finale also welcomed some big names to the stage, opening with a group number from judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood. Guest mentor Alicia Keys also performed, as did Brad Paisley, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, Cameron Whitcomb, Clay Aiken, En Vogue, Jason Mraz, Lee Ann Womack, Mötley Crüe, Nelly, Shinedown, and Tori Kelly.

Heading into the season finale, 63% of TVLine readers were throwing their support behind Richardson, with 26% rooting for McCullough, and only 11% stumping for Harper. So, did our readers get their collective wish? (Spoiler alert: they did not!) Read on for a full breakdown of the finale results, including which of these three singers was named the winner of Season 24.