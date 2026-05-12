American Idol Crowns A Winner In Season 24 Finale — Did Your Fave Win?
Season 24 of "American Idol" was a ride to remember, from that first-ever live voting snafu to Ryan Seacrest's confident-but-questionable Yoda impression. (That second one really made us wish "The Soup" was still on the air. Joel McHale would have had a field day with that footage, never mind when Seacrest showed his bare feet on stage, which would have gotten its own full segment.)
Alas, that ride came to an end on Monday, May 11 with the three-hour season finale, which ended with the long-awaited crowning of a new "Idol" winner from the three remaining finalists — Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, and Keyla Richardson.
In addition to multiple performances from this season's Top 3, the finale also welcomed some big names to the stage, opening with a group number from judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood. Guest mentor Alicia Keys also performed, as did Brad Paisley, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, Cameron Whitcomb, Clay Aiken, En Vogue, Jason Mraz, Lee Ann Womack, Mötley Crüe, Nelly, Shinedown, and Tori Kelly.
Heading into the season finale, 63% of TVLine readers were throwing their support behind Richardson, with 26% rooting for McCullough, and only 11% stumping for Harper. So, did our readers get their collective wish? (Spoiler alert: they did not!) Read on for a full breakdown of the finale results, including which of these three singers was named the winner of Season 24.
Round 1: Hannah Harper ('No One')
The first round of performances pulled from the songbook of guest mentor Alicia Keys, beginning with Hannah Harper's bluegrass remix of "No One," which she dedicated to her supportive husband. Given the incredible pressure of the night, this was a really strong way to kick things off, with Harper delivering one of her most impressive performances — both vocally and emotionally — of the season. Are we irked that Lionel Richie praised Harper for taking the judges' advice and making it "all about her voice," when we watched them misdirect her with the exact opposite advice earlier this season? Yes. Are we taking crazy pills here? Perhaps.
TVLine's grade: A
Round 1: Keyla Richardson ('Un-thinkable')
Alicia Keys was thrilled to hear that Keyla Richardson would be singing "Un-thinkable (I'm Ready)" ("She's singing a joint, y'all!"), and we have to imagine she was pretty pleased with the performance Richardson ultimately brought to the stage. Were there a couple of off-key moments in the beginning? Sure, but we're pretty sure that was a mic issue. Besides, Richardson fully rebounded by the end, commanding the stage and embodying the meaning of the self-empowerment anthem. Plus, that incredible red ensemble is a win of its own.
TVLine's grade: A-
Round 1: Jordan McCullough ('If I Ain't Got You')
Jordan McCullough gained a fan in Alicia Keys before they were finished rehearsing his performance of "If I Ain't Got You," with Keys pushing him to go even further — and further he went. The pizzazz! The drama! The vocals! From those smooth opening moments to the explosive finish, it was a musical joy ride. More than simply powerful, there's something inspirational about McCullough's style. We see big things for McCullough in gospel music, and we say Amen to that.
TVLine's grade: A+
Round 2: Hannah Harper ('Married Into This Town')
A trip back to Willow Springs, Mo., gave us a look at Hannah Harper's home life, complete with what we're pretty sure was an impromptu vow renewal from her husband. And the cherry on top? An on-stage surprise from Jo Dee Messina during a performance of "Heads Carolina, Tails California." A pretty great trip, all in all.
As for the song Harper dedicated to Willow Springs, a charming original titled "Married Into This Town," we're officially in love. Not only did Harper sound great, but she's never looked more comfortable on stage than she did in this moment. It's also one of the most well-crafted original songs we've heard on this show in a long time. We weren't in tears by the end like Carrie Underwood, but we definitely had a huge smile throughout the performance.
TVLine's grade: A+
Round 2: Keyla Richardson ('I Love the Lord')
It was also an emotional homecoming for Keyla Richardson, who was welcomed back to Pensacola, Fla. with open arms (and so much screaming) from her students. And of course Richardson's son Drew was right by her side, as he has been all season, stepping in as the ultimate hypeman for her hometown performance. You could feel her gratitude in that moment, and it was a beautiful thing to behold.
That palpable gratitude carried over into Richardson's breathtaking performance of Whitney Houston's "I Love the Lord." (And if he gave her a voice like that, he clearly loves her right back.) Bathed in glorious light, her flawless delivery took us to another place entirely, and we could have stayed there all night.
TVLine's grade: A+
Round 2: Jordan McCullough ('Dear God')
Jordan McCullough's full-circle journey brought him back to the Murfreesboro, Tenn. church where his voice was first nurtured as a child. And did anyone else get really hungry watching his family chow down at that cook-out? We're getting a burger when this is all over.
And there was simply no better way for McCullough to celebrate his journey than with Smokie Norful's "Dear God," yet another vehicle tailor-made for McCullough's heavenly instrument. Beyond its vocal perfection, this felt like a prayer, a private conversation we were lucky enough to overhear.
TVLine's grade: A+
First elimination: Keyla Richardson
Um... plot twist? Keyla Richardson, whom TVLine readers overwhelmingly predicted would win Season 24, turned out to be the first contestant eliminated in the finale. The bad news came after the second round, following a group performance alongside guest mentor Alicia Keys.
Jordan McCullough was the first contestant announced as part of the Top 2, with the worship leader looking genuinely surprised to hear Ryan Seacrest call his name. After dragging the results out for a few more seconds (or was it hours?!), Seacrest revealed that Hannah Harper would be joining McCullough.
Surprising as it may be, this means that Richardson officially finished Season 24 in third place.
Round 3: Hannah Harper ('String Cheese')
After a filler hour of performances (Clay Aiken, fire your stylist immediately!), we arrived at the third and final round of the night, with only two more songs standing between us and the crowning of a new "American Idol" winner.
Round 3 found the finalists revisiting their audition songs, beginning with an encore performance of Hannah Harper's original ditty "String Cheese." The message of the song hasn't changed since the first time we heard it, but hearing it again at the end of the road, with Harper having come so far along the way, almost got us emotional. (Almost!)
TVLine's grade: A+
Round 3: Jordan McCullough ('Goodness of God')
Jordan McCullough followed that up with a return to his audition song, Bethel Music's "Goodness of God," giving him another opportunity to offer his personal gratitude... and giving us another opportunity to enjoy one last performance from this absolute powerhouse of a human being. It was short and sweet, like a welcome punch to the face.
TVLine's grade: A+
Winner: Hannah Harper!
With the third hour nearing its end, Ryan Seacrest took to the stage, asking Tom to dim the lights one last time. The votes are in. America has chosen. The winner of "American Idol" Season 24 is... Hannah Harper!
How do you feel about the newest "American Idol" winner? And while you're at it, how do you feel about Season 24 in general, including the controversial new voting system? Whatever's on your mind, dim the lights and drop it in a comment below.