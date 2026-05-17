Joey King Had A Small But Memorable Role On New Girl
One of Joey King's 2010s TV roles turned her into a merciless meanie. The Season 1 "New Girl" episode "Bully" sees the then-12-year-old King guest-star as Brianna — the most evil student in Jess' (Zooey Deschanel) class of middle schoolers.
The story picks up when Brianna targets Jess after a video of her singing an anti-bullying song emerges online. A back-and-forth between the two ensues, and Jess breaks a robotic arm Brianna built for a science project. Jess finally makes peace with Brianna by singing a duet with her in front of the class.
King's appearance in the highly rewatchable Fox sitcom followed her breakout lead role in the 2010 movie "Ramona and Beezus." Her "New Girl" episode also hit the airwaves before King's performances in major franchise films "The Dark Knight Rises" and "The Conjuring."
Brianna stands out for her absolute brutality
Although Joey King figures among many guest actors to appear in "New Girl," her role is nevertheless highly memorable to some viewers.
Many "New Girl" fans apparently recall Brianna's mean-spirited, abusive behavior towards Jess with fondness. "That girl is so evil she has been annoying to me since this episode LMAO," one Reddit user stated. Meanwhile, another recalled the moment Brianna ruthlessly tells Jess, "Your happiness seems like a mask." King irked audiences exactly how her character was meant to.
Those who want to revisit King's "New Girl" episode can stream the series on Hulu and Peacock.