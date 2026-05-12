Save The Dates: Ahsoka Season 2, Avatar: Fire And Ash On Disney+, And More

Sorry, "Star Wars" fans: You'll have to wait until next year to see more of "Ahsoka."

Season 2 of the "Star Wars" series will debut on Disney+ in early 2027, star Rosario Dawson announced at the annual Disney Upfront on Tuesday. "This season, the battles are bigger, and the stakes are higher," Dawson promised.

Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, the Jedi apprentice who debuted in the animated movie and series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." (Dawson previously appeared as Ahsoka in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian.") The supporting cast includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla and Hayden Christensen reprising his "Star Wars" prequels role as Anakin Skywalker. Ray Stevenson, who played Baylan Skoll in Season 1, passed away in May 2023; the role will be played by "Game of Thrones" veteran Rory McCann in Season 2.

"Ahsoka" debuted on Disney+ in 2023 with an eight-episode freshman run. Season 2 was initially expected to hit the streamer later this year after filming wrapped last fall. An exact premiere date still has yet to be announced.