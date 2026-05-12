Save The Dates: Ahsoka Season 2, Avatar: Fire And Ash On Disney+, And More
Sorry, "Star Wars" fans: You'll have to wait until next year to see more of "Ahsoka."
Season 2 of the "Star Wars" series will debut on Disney+ in early 2027, star Rosario Dawson announced at the annual Disney Upfront on Tuesday. "This season, the battles are bigger, and the stakes are higher," Dawson promised.
Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, the Jedi apprentice who debuted in the animated movie and series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." (Dawson previously appeared as Ahsoka in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian.") The supporting cast includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla and Hayden Christensen reprising his "Star Wars" prequels role as Anakin Skywalker. Ray Stevenson, who played Baylan Skoll in Season 1, passed away in May 2023; the role will be played by "Game of Thrones" veteran Rory McCann in Season 2.
"Ahsoka" debuted on Disney+ in 2023 with an eight-episode freshman run. Season 2 was initially expected to hit the streamer later this year after filming wrapped last fall. An exact premiere date still has yet to be announced.
In other scheduling news...
* The blockbuster sequel "Avatar: Fire and Ash" will make its streaming debut Wednesday, June 24 on Disney+, star Sigourney Weaver announced at the Disney Upfront on Tuesday.
* The Chris Pratt-led action thriller "The Terminal List" will return for Season 2 on Wednesday, October 21 on Prime Video, with all eight episodes dropping at once.
* Disney Channel's "Camp Rock 3," with the Jonas Brothers returning to star, will air this August, the streamer announced on social media.
* The Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer action comedy "Ride or Die" will premiere Wednesday, July 15 on Prime Video, with all eight episodes dropping at once. Waddingham and Spencer star as best friends Judith and Debbie, "who thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turns out to be an international assassin."
* The 2027 Grammys will air Sunday, Feb. 7 on ABC, after more than 50 years on CBS.