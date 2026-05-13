Why Westworld Was Removed From HBO Max

Is anything sacred in the age of streaming? After all, "Westworld" was removed from HBO Max as part of a cost-cutting campaign first announced in 2022, despite being produced for the network in the first place. Be that as it may, HBO boss Casey Bloys believed the show could still thrive on free ad-supported platforms like Tubi and Roku, leading to the decision to license it elsewhere.

"I think people sometimes forget there is a vast majority of the population that don't want to pay anything for a streaming service, not only here, but internationally," Bloys told Variety about HBO's decision to remove shows from Max. "In the same way that Netflix was a brand new thing, let's throw some shows up there and expose it to a new audience and see how it does."

At the time, HBO also shopped "Raised by Wolves" and "The Nevers" to free ad-supported streaming services, so "Westworld" wasn't the only high-profile series to be removed. That said, Warner Bros. — the company that owns HBO Max — hasn't given up on the intellectual property by any means.