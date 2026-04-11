Television and science fiction, as a medium and a genre, respectively, share a curious, even contradictory relationship to the idea of highbrow vs. lowbrow culture. Yes, TV is where we unplug to watch trashy reality shows, and yes, sci-fi is where things like Ed Wood's movies exist. But TV is also home to some of the great, contemporary works of art, and sci-fi is where some of the most iconic pop culture exists. So, what happens when you mix the two?

You get one of the most explored and beloved forms of mass media: the science fiction television show. Over TV's history, sci-fi has long captured the hearts and minds of viewers. Its humble beginnings are sometimes predicated on the cheapness of its production, but when creative teams work past this budgetary constriction — or, blessedly, are given ample resources — powerful shows happen.

To celebrate all things intergalactic, let's take a look at 15 sci-fi TV shows that define the genre.