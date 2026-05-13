Big Brother Sets July Premiere Date For Historic Season 28

America's most psychologically taxing summer camp is getting ready to reopen its doors.

CBS announced Wednesday that "Big Brother" will be back for Season 28 on Thursday, July 9, at 8/7c. And it will be a momentous cycle for the long-running reality competition: Not only will "Big Brother" become the first primetime series to hit 1,000 original episodes, but Season 28 will also feature the show's highest number of programming hours ever, with the returning spin-off "Big Brother: Unlocked" factored in.

Following the 90-minute season premiere on July 9, "Big Brother" will air a 90-minute Sunday episode on July 12. It then settles into its regular episode rollout with new installments on Wednesdays (90 minutes), Thursdays (one-hour live evictions), and Sundays (one hour). All episodes will air at 8 p.m. ET.

"Big Brother: Unlocked" — which features bonus footage from inside the house, interviews, and behind-the-scenes access — will kick off its new season on Friday, July 10, now with a live studio audience. Subsequent episodes will air Fridays at 8 p.m.

Series staple Julie Chen Moonves will be back once again as host. Will you be paying another visit to the "Big Brother" house this summer?