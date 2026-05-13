The Boys Kills Another Major Character Ahead Of Series Finale: 'It Had To Happen,' EP Explains

Warning: This interview spoils a key event from "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7, now streaming on Prime Video.

"The Boys" said "au revoir!" to another major character in its penultimate episode, setting the stage for next week's highly anticipated series finale.

The show's latest loss came in the form of a heroic sacrifice. Determined to keep Homelander from finding Sage, Frenchie provided the perfect distraction, trapping himself and Homelander in the uranium chamber. It also gave Frenchie one last chance to taunt his Nazi nemesis — even if it did result in his bloody demise at Homelander's hands.

Homelander took off after dealing with Frenchie, leaving Kimiko to discover her lover bleeding out on the floor of the lab. "Thank you for saving us — thank you for saving me," she told Frenchie in his final moments, though he was quick to correct her: "No, you saved me." We were then left with the devastating image of Kimiko holding a dying Frenchie in her arms as she pleaded, "Please don't leave me."

So, what was the reason behind a day-one character like Frenchie getting taken out of the race right before reaching the finish line? As showrunner Eric Kripke explains to TVLine, "I really felt strongly that the Boys as a unit can't make it to the end without a major sacrifice. It's just not how reality works. There's no victory without terrible sacrifice and terrible loss, and I think people know that in their bones."