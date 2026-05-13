The Lincoln Lawyer To End With Season 5 At Netflix

Court is about to adjourn for "The Lincoln Lawyer."

Netflix on Wednesday announced that the Michael Connelly adaptation will end with Season 5, which is inspired by the seventh book in the series, "Resurrection Walk," and will consist of 10 episodes.

Additionally, the streamer has confirmed six new recurring guest stars: Amy Aquino ("Bosch") as Judge Olivia Alcott, Angela Trimbur ("Search Party") as Felicia, Elpidia Carrillo ("Euphoria") as Muriel Perez, Nate Corddry ("The Testaments") as Jimmy Finch, Tricia Helfer ("Lucifer") as Brooke Miller, and Keir O'Donnell ("High Desert") as DDA Lucas Peralta.

They join series regulars Manuel Garcia Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Cobie Smulders; returning recurring guest stars Neve Campbell, Krista Warner, Angelica Maria, and Gigi Zumbado; and previously announced new guest stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Corbin Bernsen, Diane Guerrero, Iker Garcia, Patty Guggenheim, Richard Cabral, Steve Howey, and Teresa Maria.

"All good things must come to an end, but thankfully sometimes how they come to an end is up to us," co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodrigue said in a joint statement. "From the very beginning, the mission was always not only to tell the story of Mickey Haller and his compatriots, but also to give that story a proper conclusion. And while it is of course bittersweet, it's also an amazing opportunity to bring this adventure to a close and perhaps chart a new course for some of our characters into the future.

"We are immensely grateful to Netflix and A+E Studios for the opportunity to land this plane the right way. But most of all, we are grateful to the fans all around the world for watching and supporting the show," their statement continues. "We promise you, we are right now building a final season that will provide the satisfying finale Mickey Haller deserves. We can't wait to share it with you!"