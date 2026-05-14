Save The Dates: Futurama Season 14, New NFL Games On Netflix, And More

* In addition to its Christmas Day NFL double header, Netflix will also stream the league's first-ever regular season game in Australia on Thursday, September 10 (between divisional rivals the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers), the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, November 25 (featuring the Green Bay Packers visiting the Los Angeles Rams), and a Week 18 game on Saturday, January 9, 2027 (the final weekend of the regular season). The streaming giant has also taken global rights to the annual NFL Honors (air date TBA).

* Netflix's "A Different World" sequel series and "East of Eden" series adaptation will both release sometime this fall, the streamer announced Wednesday. You can watch a teaser trailer below for the latter, which stars Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott, and Mike Faist:

* Great American Television has acquired the rights to all three seasons of former ABC comedy "Happy Endings." Back-to-back episodes will air Sundays from 10-11 a.m., beginning May 17.

* CNN has officially renewed its panel show "Have I Got News for You" for Season 5, premiering Saturday, September 12, at 9/8c.

* Netflix will serve as the exclusive home of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, streaming Monday, February 1, and Tuesday, February 2, 2027.