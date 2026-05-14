Chicago P.D.: Arienne Mandi, Showrunner Unpack Imani's Finale Heartbreak — Plus, Will Voight Break More Rules In Season 14?

"Chicago P.D." Season 13 ended just as it began with Voight confronting right and wrong — morally and legally — head-on.

Wednesday's finale continues exploring Imani's recent reunion with her sister Shari, who was abducted when she was just six years old. Now, as a young adult, Shari says she has no recollection of Imani, and even accuses the officer of fabricating some connection between the two of them.

Shari refuses to cooperate with police in their search to find her captor Kirby, and they place her in a safehouse while his whereabouts are still unknown. There, Shari suffers a breakdown as she resists confronting the truth about her past: Might Kirby not be her husband as she previously thought? Could he be her kidnapper?

After it seems like she's warming up to Imani, Shari agrees to go to the officer's apartment to see proof of their relationship. Shari appears to soften, and decides to help Imani track down Kirby. She tells her where to find him, but when Imani shows up, Shari is already there. She's teaming up with the guy to take Imani down so that the two can escape together.