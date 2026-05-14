Margo's Got Money Troubles Renewed For Season 2 At Apple TV

"Margo's Got Money Troubles" follows recent college dropout and aspiring writer Margo (Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (Michelle Pfeiffer) and an ex-pro wrestler (Nick Offerman), as she's forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills, and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them. She ultimately turns to OnlyFans, creating an online persona called "HungryGhost," an alien with an unearthly appetite. But doing so prompts the baby's absent father Mark (Michael Angarano) to wage a custody war against Margo in hopes of winning back a child he never wanted in the first place.

The Season 1 cast also includes Nicole Kidman ("Lioness"), Marcia Gay Harden ("Murder in a Small Town"), Greg Kinnear ("Shining Vale"), Thaddea Graham ("Bad Sisters"), Rico Nasty, and Lindsey Normington ("Anora").

With the Season 1 finale around the corner, the Apple TV adaptation is poised to cover all of the subject matter included in Thorpe's novel. Plot details for Season 2, as well as a release date, have yet to be revealed.

Are you looking forward to more "Margo's Got Money Troubles"? Hit the comments with your reactions to the renewal news!