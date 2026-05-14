Margo's Got Money Troubles Renewed For Season 2 At Apple TV
"Margo's Got Money Troubles" — and they won't be letting up: The Apple TV adaptation of Rupi Thorpe's novel has been renewed for Season 2 ahead of its Season 1 finale, which drops on Wednesday, May 20.
"Embarking on the adventure of bringing Margo to the screen has been one of the greatest joys of my life," Elle Fanning, who stars in the series as Margo and serves as executive producer, said in a statement. "When I first read Rufi's stunning story, it felt wholly original and most importantly human, and then with [series creator] David [E. Kelley]'s writing, along with our epic cast of heart-wrenching performances, it truly felt like we had something special. Having the opportunity to bring more of Margo's troubles, creativity, fearless spirit, and authenticity to audiences with a second season makes me incredibly happy and excited. I can promise everyone they're in for a wild, messy, and beautiful ride."
Nick Offerman and Michelle Pfeiffer lead the supporting cast
"Margo's Got Money Troubles" follows recent college dropout and aspiring writer Margo (Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (Michelle Pfeiffer) and an ex-pro wrestler (Nick Offerman), as she's forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills, and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them. She ultimately turns to OnlyFans, creating an online persona called "HungryGhost," an alien with an unearthly appetite. But doing so prompts the baby's absent father Mark (Michael Angarano) to wage a custody war against Margo in hopes of winning back a child he never wanted in the first place.
The Season 1 cast also includes Nicole Kidman ("Lioness"), Marcia Gay Harden ("Murder in a Small Town"), Greg Kinnear ("Shining Vale"), Thaddea Graham ("Bad Sisters"), Rico Nasty, and Lindsey Normington ("Anora").
With the Season 1 finale around the corner, the Apple TV adaptation is poised to cover all of the subject matter included in Thorpe's novel. Plot details for Season 2, as well as a release date, have yet to be revealed.
Are you looking forward to more "Margo's Got Money Troubles"? Hit the comments with your reactions to the renewal news!