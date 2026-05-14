Survivor 50 Recap: Two More Snuffed Torches Set The Stage For Finale Night

With Tiffany safe, Aubry is well aware of who the next biggest threat is: Her pal Cirie. Rizo has an idol, so he's off the table. Plus, Aubry might want to sit next to the guy! "There's only one logical answer," Aubry says about the next vote. "It's time for Cirie to go."

Cirie knows the target is shifting to her, so her only play is to try and paint crosshairs on Aubry's back. After Rizo tells her about the original plan to vote Tiffany out, Cirie takes that information to Jonathan, but she instead tells him that Aubry was the one to rat out the plan. (Really smart move here.) Doing so keeps her ally Rizo protected (who Cirie would absolutely destroy in a Final 3), while possibly takes out someone she knows is eyeing her. Up until the very end, Cirie Fields continues being a dominant force in this game, and one master of manipulation! (Luckily for her, Jonathan and Joe are still in this game.) Cirie even clues Tiffany in on the original plan, which then lets Tiff know that she can't trust Aubry this close to the endgame. The plot is thickening!

When Jeff and Tribal Council once again beckon, there's a lot of conversation with Aubry and Cirie, both women who have played this game many times, and come this close to the money and title. (I'm assuming there was more to this Tribal Council that was just cut for time.) But not even the best laid plans could save her. By a vote of 4-2, Cirie becomes the last person voted out of the game before the finale.

Before Jeff bids the Final 5 goodnight, he says there's still three major decisions left in the hands of the fans: What will the Final 4 challenge be, will there be a fire-making showdown, and will the votes be read in the jungle or live in Los Angeles? (Of course, we now know that there is going to be a live reunion — we won!)

Cirie fans: Are you OK? Let me know if you need anything. Otherwise, go Full Tilt Boogie in the comments and mourn accordingly.