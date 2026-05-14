Survivor 50 Recap: Two More Snuffed Torches Set The Stage For Finale Night
I've said it before and I'll say it again: Whoever wins "Survivor 50" owes Rick Devens a nice steak dinner. Or at least a strong adult beverage because (dun, dun, DUN, DUN, dun!) the show's resident news anchor and storyteller just got the boot.
Early in Wednesday's episode, we see Devens up at the crack of dawn doing what he does best: tracking down his missing contact?! Nope. He was idol hunting, of course! Only this time, he comes up short. He gets surprisingly emotional in a conversation with Joe (of all people), saying that he doesn't want to admit defeat. That his whole thing is positivity. (And that's why we love ya, Devens!) Seeing him so down in the dumps is a bummer — and even more so when he loses the immunity challenge to Joe, his last chance at survival.
Well, second-to-last chance, it appears.
At Tribal Council, after Cirie mentions that the strategy has revolved around the "usual suspects" and "usual targets," Devens raises his hand. He knows what's coming, and honestly, aren't we a bit surprised he lasted this long, especially without winning any immunity challenges? He successfully flipped MrBeast's coin of doom, his allies Christian and Emily were sniped, and here he finds himself. A sitting duck. Without a necklace, idol, advantage, or twist to save his hide. He uses his Shot in the Dark, but it doesn't change his fate: Rick Devens is sent to the jury, where hopefully, he's able to gaze at the stars for the rest of his time in Fiji.
Aubry makes (quiet) moves
Aubry's been an interesting one to watch this season, and at this particular juncture, she continues planting seeds and trying to play the middle. After Jonathan takes full credit for the Ozzy vote, the "Kaôh Rōng" runner-up is totally fine with it. Just as she was fine having Devens out in front of her flipping coins and being showy, she's game to let other people bask in the spotlight of their (supposed) resume-building moves.
Aubry is even keen enough to realize that she's probably not going to beat Tiffany in a Final 3. Despite the fact that she and Tiff are seemingly friendly, she says her opponent is like "Michele 2.0" (referencing Michele Fitzgerald, whom she once lost to). Michele was loved by so many people on that Season 32 jury, and being around Tiffany for this long is giving her total flashbacks.
Then Tiff goes and pulls off a boss move. Despite the other players' best attempts at working together to defeat her, Tiffany wins immunity for the third time this season. And with that, the episode sets up one ginormous ousting that a whoooole lot of "Survivor" fans are not going to like.
Fifth time's not the charm
With Tiffany safe, Aubry is well aware of who the next biggest threat is: Her pal Cirie. Rizo has an idol, so he's off the table. Plus, Aubry might want to sit next to the guy! "There's only one logical answer," Aubry says about the next vote. "It's time for Cirie to go."
Cirie knows the target is shifting to her, so her only play is to try and paint crosshairs on Aubry's back. After Rizo tells her about the original plan to vote Tiffany out, Cirie takes that information to Jonathan, but she instead tells him that Aubry was the one to rat out the plan. (Really smart move here.) Doing so keeps her ally Rizo protected (who Cirie would absolutely destroy in a Final 3), while possibly takes out someone she knows is eyeing her. Up until the very end, Cirie Fields continues being a dominant force in this game, and one master of manipulation! (Luckily for her, Jonathan and Joe are still in this game.) Cirie even clues Tiffany in on the original plan, which then lets Tiff know that she can't trust Aubry this close to the endgame. The plot is thickening!
When Jeff and Tribal Council once again beckon, there's a lot of conversation with Aubry and Cirie, both women who have played this game many times, and come this close to the money and title. (I'm assuming there was more to this Tribal Council that was just cut for time.) But not even the best laid plans could save her. By a vote of 4-2, Cirie becomes the last person voted out of the game before the finale.
Before Jeff bids the Final 5 goodnight, he says there's still three major decisions left in the hands of the fans: What will the Final 4 challenge be, will there be a fire-making showdown, and will the votes be read in the jungle or live in Los Angeles? (Of course, we now know that there is going to be a live reunion — we won!)
Cirie fans: Are you OK? Let me know if you need anything. Otherwise, go Full Tilt Boogie in the comments and mourn accordingly.