Chicago Fire Finale: Pascal Returns Amid Chaos And Tragedy — Read Recap And Weigh In!﻿

"Chicago Fire" has delivered another explosive finale that puts the lives of several members of 51 on the line.

The episode opens with a massive building fire, but the story behind the emergency is unknown. The episode goes on to alternate between flashbacks, which slowly approach the current timeline, and the mysterious, present emergency.

Just a couple of days before the big catastrophe, we learn Chief Pascal returned to deliver Severide a piece of good news: His promotion to captain went through. Pascal encourages Severide to turn down the position with the Office of Fire Investigation (OFI), but Severide needs more time to weigh his options.

Meanwhile, Isaiah pays 51 a last-minute, secret visit, where he reconnects with Severide and Stella to tell them that his mother can no longer care for him. She wants him to move in with a family friend, but he wants to come back to live with the two of them.