Law & Order Finale Recap: Baxter Risks His Future To Shine Light On A Dirty Judge — Plus, Grade It!
"Law & Order" wrapped its 25th season Thursday with an hour that found District Attorney Nicholas Baxter warning his team not to get emotional about a case — and then he got really emotional about a case.
But how will Baxter's actions affect his re-election bid? Read on for the highlights of "Liberty."
Naval Vice Admiral Wally Kane, who's in town for Fleet Week, dies when he's pushed off an elevated walkway after bailing a couple of his sailors got in over their heads playing blackjack.
They're questioning a disgruntled business associate of the vice admiral's when the FBI steps in and orders Brady and Riley to let the guy go. Brady bristles, especially because the feds aren't offering any additional details or reasoning, but she eventually relents.
A little more detective work reveals that business associate was really an FBI informant, and the victim was under FBI investigation for taking bribes related to seaports. And when street-cam footage makes it seem like the admiral who was Kane's boss — and who likely was involved in the bribe plot — pushed him to his death, the New York Police Department gets the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to help them search the admiral's quarters. They find a scarf there identical to one that the person who pushed Kane was wearing, which is enough to arrest Admiral Garvey.
What's up with the judge?
Baxter gets politically pressured to drop the charges. And Admiral Garvey's lawyer argues that the prosecution's biggest piece of evidence — the security footage from the bodega across the street — was captured on too obsolete a system (making it compressed and fuzzy) to be of any use in identifying the admiral as the murderer. Despite Price and Maroun's objections, Judge Sullivan — played by "ER" alum Anthony Edwards — rules it inadmissible.
Price lays out what's going on for Baxter (and the rest of us): Kane knew that his associate was helping the FBI, so he called the admiral to tell him they were in trouble. When they met up, Garvey was so angry, he pushed Kane to his death.
The judge wreaks more havoc during jury selection, in which he argues that three jurors who say they've seen news coverage suggesting that Garvey was falsely accused shouldn't be excused — because they're white men, like Garvey, and he doesn't want the jury stacked against the admiral. He denies Price and Maroun's requests to strike the men from the pool.
'Law is the medicine that can help us heal'
The decisions about the video and the jury make Price suspicious. "I can't prove that he's in Garvey's pocket, but it definitely feels that way," he tells an incredulous Baxter. Price wants Sullivan to recuse himself, but there's really no basis. "Going to war with a judge is really bad business," the district attorney warns him.
Still, Baxter makes sure to run into Sullivan one day outside the court. We learn that Sullivan wanted the DA seat for himself... and he's salty about not getting it. "I have too much respect for you and your career to ask for a recusal," Baxter says. Sullivan says what Nick is doing is unethical, Baxter does that "Who, me?" look he sometimes does, and the two part without any real resolution.
The trial begins. It's not long before Garvey's attorney brings up that the bribing business associate was involved in a domestic violence incident nearly a decade before. Maroun and Price argue that there was no arrest and the information is not relevant to the case, but — surprise! — Judge Sullivan disagrees.
And that's enough for Baxter to get officially involved. He learns that Sullivan asked to be assigned to the case, then his career is directly threatened by political operative Jack Drell, the former senior counsel for judicial strategy. But the DA isn't backing down. He tells Price he's going to demand a mistrial, then file criminal charges against Sullivan. And when Price points out that Baxter himself said not to get too emotional about the case, Baxter doesn't care: He's going through with it, damnit.
So Price visits Garvey's lawyer at home that night and works out a plea deal, which infuriates Baxter the next morning. "I just couldn't stand there and watch you destroy your career," Price says. "Someone needs to hold the line," the DA says. "Why not us? Why not now?"
In the end, Garvey accepts the deal, and Baxter holds a press conference to announce the outcome and reiterate that everyone has to fight to protect the sanctity of the court. "When we feel ill, when we feel that lies and injustice are beginning to invade our collective well-being, law is the medicine that can help us heal," he tells the gathered reporters.
And... that's it for the season! Grade both the season finale and Season 25 as a whole via the polls below, then hit the comments with your thoughts!