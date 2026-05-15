Law & Order Finale Recap: Baxter Risks His Future To Shine Light On A Dirty Judge — Plus, Grade It!

The decisions about the video and the jury make Price suspicious. "I can't prove that he's in Garvey's pocket, but it definitely feels that way," he tells an incredulous Baxter. Price wants Sullivan to recuse himself, but there's really no basis. "Going to war with a judge is really bad business," the district attorney warns him.

Still, Baxter makes sure to run into Sullivan one day outside the court. We learn that Sullivan wanted the DA seat for himself... and he's salty about not getting it. "I have too much respect for you and your career to ask for a recusal," Baxter says. Sullivan says what Nick is doing is unethical, Baxter does that "Who, me?" look he sometimes does, and the two part without any real resolution.

The trial begins. It's not long before Garvey's attorney brings up that the bribing business associate was involved in a domestic violence incident nearly a decade before. Maroun and Price argue that there was no arrest and the information is not relevant to the case, but — surprise! — Judge Sullivan disagrees.

And that's enough for Baxter to get officially involved. He learns that Sullivan asked to be assigned to the case, then his career is directly threatened by political operative Jack Drell, the former senior counsel for judicial strategy. But the DA isn't backing down. He tells Price he's going to demand a mistrial, then file criminal charges against Sullivan. And when Price points out that Baxter himself said not to get too emotional about the case, Baxter doesn't care: He's going through with it, damnit.

So Price visits Garvey's lawyer at home that night and works out a plea deal, which infuriates Baxter the next morning. "I just couldn't stand there and watch you destroy your career," Price says. "Someone needs to hold the line," the DA says. "Why not us? Why not now?"

In the end, Garvey accepts the deal, and Baxter holds a press conference to announce the outcome and reiterate that everyone has to fight to protect the sanctity of the court. "When we feel ill, when we feel that lies and injustice are beginning to invade our collective well-being, law is the medicine that can help us heal," he tells the gathered reporters.

And... that's it for the season! Grade both the season finale and Season 25 as a whole via the polls below, then hit the comments with your thoughts!